UFC 229: McGregor's Coach praises Khabib's Punch and breaks down all rounds of the fight with Joe Rogan

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and the head of the world renown 'Straight Blast Gym' (SBG) Ireland, John Kavanagh has some high praise for Khabib's right-hand punch which knocked down McGregor.

Kavanagh and George Lockhart (McGregor's Diet Coach) had joined Joe Rogan for the famous JRE MMA Show after the UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

John Kavanagh is the founder and head coach of Irish MMA gym Straight Blast Gym Ireland and the head coach of Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland. Kavanagh is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former professional mixed martial artist. He was very instrumental in making Conor a well-rounded and successful combatant. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in the business and is highly respected in the combat sports world.

That overhand right hand is a neat little piece of fighting by Khabib. Totally fooled McGregor into thinking a takedown was coming. pic.twitter.com/oFYjP9rUA7 — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) October 7, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke). The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defence and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis, resulting in an obstinate brawl which progressed beyond the arena.

The heart of the matter

John Kavanagh stated that he enjoyed the fight but was also devastated by its outcome. He added that they are just focusing on the silver lining here. That is the amount of Knowledge and experience gained by the team, which can be passed on to the younger fighters at SBG Ireland.

He further said that the right hand thrown by Khabib in the second round was a great shot and was surprised by it. He added that all rounds went according to plan and Conor succeded in conserving his energy and stalemating Khabib's wrestling game until Khabib hit another great takedown, after which Conor made a mistake and gave up the over hook and exposed his back, resulting in the submission victory.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title. With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.

McGregor can bounce back though, and as fans, we would love to see him return. The sport is so much more fun with him involved.