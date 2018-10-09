UFC 229: Conor McGregor also to face NSAC charges for the brawl

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

What's the story?

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will file formal complaints against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their post-fight actions at UFC 229 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor, and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon. During this chaos, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was still recovering from Khabib's mauling.

Three individuals were arrested for causing the brawl, according to UFC president Dana White, but were released when McGregor declined to press charges.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by ESPN, The NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell is conducting a full investigation into the brawl which was the aftermath of after Khabib's championship victory against McGregor. He added that the investigation includes lengthy film review and interviews with people involved.

The commission chose to hold Nurmagomedov's $2 million paycheck in expectation of filing a complaint. It released McGregor's $3 million payday but now intends to file a complaint against the Irishman as well, after reviewing tape that was not immediately available on fight night.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title.

With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.