UFC 229: Conor McGregor's "Chilling in Jahannam" reference elevates the 'trash talk' game to a whole new level

Dance of the Devil

What's the story?

The world's biggest combat sports star, Conor McGregor has been posting many cryptic messages on his social media lately. He just added another one to that list this morning. And this message looks very dangerous since it has religion involved in it.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his Irish Squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor and his Irish Squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib.

The Irishman completely unloaded his stored up wrath on his UFC 229 opponent during the press conference last week. He talked trash about Khabib's dad, his land, its people (Chechnya & Dagestan) and his manager among other things. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas.

The heart of the matter

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor just posted another training update on his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. This time the Irishman is quenching his thirst by drinking water out of a can after some hectic workout. But the controversial part is the caption, which says 'Chilling in Jahannam'.

So what does the 'Notorious' mean here? 'Jahannam' refers to an afterlife place of suffering for evildoers according to Islamic beliefs. In normal parlance, this means the hell. Maybe, he is the devil himself, and he may put his opponent in hell and start dancing in an inferno as a celebration for his retribution. Because Shaitan (devil) is made of fire and he chills in hell.

Chilling in Jahannam.

See you soon. pic.twitter.com/gsiSrXNkxy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2018

Or maybe this could be a bit more controversial. In the lead to the fight, the Notorious one has made many blasphemous remarks to get into Khabib's (an ardent Muslim) head. This cryptic text could be an indication that he is not going to shut his 'trash talk' anytime soon and more anti-Muslim slur aimed at Nurmagomedov is on its way. The best scenario for Conor McGregor will be to leave religion out of fighting, as it frustrates a huge chunk of his fans.

What's next?

This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.