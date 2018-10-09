UFC 229 News: Dana White comments on Khabib's fine for the post-fight brawl

Prathik John

Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

The post-fight brawl after the UFC 229 event has taken a turn for the worst for both fighters involved in the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Anthony Marnell, chairman of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), confirmed in a recent interview that complaints have been filed against both fighters over disciplinary grounds.

In case you didn't know

Khabib Nurmagomedov scored a historic win over the former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 6th of October. Khabib successfully submitted Conor with a neck crank choke during the final moments of round number four. Right after securing the win, Khabib took matters outside the Octagon by trying to unleash an attack over Conor's Jiu-Jitsu coach, and Bellator welterweight contender, Dillon Danis.

The brawl spread like wildfire and desperately needed the intervention of the security at the venue, as well as an immediate regulation by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Initially, the purse of both fighters, Conor ($3 Million), as well as Khabib ($2 Million), were withheld by the commission. However, after replaying the footage from the event, the commission decided to let Conor McGregor keep his full purse. Khabib's purse money, however, is still being held back by the NSAC.

Conor McGregor, moments before tapping out to a neck crank by Khabib Nurmagomedov!

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said that Khabib should not be denied of his entire purse. He feels that there should be a stipulated amount deducted as a fine from the entire amount, and the rest should ideally be given back to Khabib. This is what he had to say about the situation:

“They took his whole purse right now and they’re talking about keeping his purse – I do not think that that should happen, you should not be able to keep his whole purse. I think they should take ($250,000) from him, (He) absolutely keeps his title. And he’s going to get suspended, so maybe you give him a four to six months suspension.”

What's next

John Kavanaugh, Conor's head coach also weighed into the issue and said that he hopes the NSAC is lenient with Khabib. He also said that his behavior post the fight wasn't 'a big deal' after all that was said and done. Here is a video of John Kavanaugh at 'The Joe Rogan Experience', talking about the same:

Considering that there is a possibility of Khabib facing a suspension, it will be interesting to see what is next for Conor. UFC 229's co-main event winner, Tony Ferguson, showed great character and promise in his fight against Anthony Pettis.

Are we going to witness a Conor-Ferguson fiasco? Sound off in the comments below!