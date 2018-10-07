UFC 229 News: Khabib's purse withheld, may face possible suspension. Conor decides against pressing charges on attackers

An animated Khabib Nurmagomedov during the incident after the fight!

UFC 229 was witness to one of the most controversial fights in the history of the sport. After a thrilling four-round contest between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov that ended in sublime fashion in the favour of the Dagestani, the situation went haywire inside the Octagon. A series of words were exchanged between Conor McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach and Khabib, that eventually sparked the fire between both camps.

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended and retained his lightweight title by choking out Conor McGregor after absolutely outclassing the Irish-man for four brutal rounds. The former took Conor to the ground and kept the pressure consistent up until the end of the fight.

The ugly incident that unfolded after the fight was, however, successfully handled by the security at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moments after the bout, UFC president Dana White, refused to strap the lightweight belt around Khabib's waist. He later confessed that this was purely for the safety of the 20,000 fans in attendance for the mega fight.

This is what Dana White had to say about the entire incident:

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has been quick on the case and has withheld Khabib's purse money. Three attackers were identified and arrested by the police but were later released after Conor Mcgregor decided against pressing charges on the assailants. Conor McGregor, however, will be getting his full purse. UFC president Dana White also confirmed that if the attackers were in fact under contract with the UFC, they will not be allowed to compete inside the Octagon.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission may even decide to withhold Khabib's visa, and this may lead to his possible suspension. There will be charges on him and he may also be stripped off his title until he is cleared to fight again. During the post-fight press conference, Dana White also said that he is disgusted and disappointed with how the night ended and that he isn't paying attention to the record-breaking pay-per-view numbers.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) catches Conor McGregor (right) with a looping right hand!

It seems to be that Khabib Nurmagomedov will face heavy charges against him after what happened on the night of UFC 229. The beef between the two camps doesn't seem to be coming to a stand-still anytime soon.

