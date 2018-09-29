UFC 229: Nick Diaz takes aim at Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 229

Nick Diaz goes hard on the UFC 229 main-eventers

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, veteran UFC fighter Nick Diaz weighed in with his brutal opinion on two of UFC's top Lightweight fighters in the form of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, who are all set to collide on the 6th of October at UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence of two years from the UFC, former two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon in early October, as the Irishman prepares himself for a Lightweight Title match against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor's last appearance in the Octagon was way back in 2016 at UFC 205 when the former Featherweight Champion defeated Eddie Alvarez at the Madison Square Garden and won the UFC Lightweight Championship for the first time in his career.

However, due to recent inactivity from Octagon competition, McGregor was eventually stripped of his title belt and at UFC 223, Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the new UFC Lightweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Irishman McGregor has had his fair share of issues with almost every single notable fighter in the UFC and the former UFC Lightweight Champion's rivalry with Nate Diaz is quite certainly one of the most iconic feuds in recent MMA history.

McGregor, who in the past has been seen taking shots at both Nate and Nick Diaz, was recently criticized by the latter as Nick Diaz, in a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, claimed that he's apparently capable of beating up both McGregor and Khabib. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’ll beat both of them, I’ll beat both their asses. They’re not that good.”

What's next?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will lock horns on the 6th of October, 2018 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view, which quite arguably is going to be the biggest UFC pay-per-view of all time.