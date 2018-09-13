UFC 229: Shocking details about the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Press Conference announced

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 227 // 13 Sep 2018, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

According to UFC President Dana White, The much-awaited UFC 229 press conference featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will finally take place on September 20th in New York City.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will both attend a UFC press conference which will be exclusively for the media.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He passed through probably one of the most difficult times of his life in the meantime. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

If the new reports regarding the UFC 229 press conference are correct, only Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York. These shocking changes in the modus operandi of the UFC Presser are believed to be made due to security concerns.

Details of the #UFC229 press conference:

Who: Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

When: Thursday, September 20th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

Where: Radio City Music Hall, New York

The event will be closed to the public. Media only. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2018

The event will be closed to the public and only accredited media will be permitted to witness as the audience. The presser is set to be very different from the usual UFC Press conference due to the absence of the live audience. Other fighters in the UFC 229 card such as Tony Ferguson will also be absent from the event.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.