UFC 229: Joe Rogan wants McGregor to be "Samurai Sword" sharp for the rematch with Khabib, and he tells them how to do it

What's the story?

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan has some serious advice for McGregor's coach John Kavanagh for a potential rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Coach Kavanagh and George Lockhart (McGregor's Diet Coach) had joined Joe Rogan for the popular JRE MMA Show after UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

John Kavanagh is the founder and head coach of Irish MMA team Straight Blast Gym Ireland and the head coach of Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland. Kavanagh is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former professional mixed martial artist.

He was very instrumental in making Conor a well-rounded and successful combatant. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in the business and is highly respected in the combat sports world.

"When the eagle is aggravated it flies out of its cage and attacks its prey even if it just finished with its previous meal, nature is so unforgiving"



Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke). The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis, resulting in an obstinate brawl which progressed beyond the arena.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to McGregor's coach Kavanagh, Rogan shared an idea to find an easier fighter like Anthony Pettis or James Vick for a three-round matchup before McGregor faces Khabib or Tony Ferguson next. He added that doing so can help McGregor get back his timing and rhythm which was missing in the Khabib fight.

Joe Rogan emphasized that McGregor should eye the future than eyeing an immediate rematch with Khabib. he further stated that doing so will make McGregor "Samurai Sword" sharp as opposed to the two-year layoff and a boxing match he had prior to the fight.

Watch the complete video below:

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title. With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.

McGregor can bounce back though, and as fans, we would love to see him return. The sport is so much more fun with him involved. Do give us your opinions in the comments below.