UFC 229: WWE Superstars/Pro Wrestlers React To Khabib vs. Conor

08 Oct 2018

The professional wrestling world had a lot to say on social media

UFC 229 is in the books, and the world is buzzing about what transpired between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Not only about the fight itself, but the melee that ensued when the fight was over.

Several pro wrestlers took to Twitter and let their feelings be known. A few even compared the events of UFC 229 to sports entertainment. Certainly, the drama and the madness that followed the fight had some on social media asking if indeed it was scripted.

Scrolling Twitter about the @ufc fight...@TheNotoriousMMA taps...big brawl in the cage... PRO WRESTLING WINS AGAIN! #UFC229 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 7, 2018

We got some nWo level heat and chaos here at UFC!!!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 7, 2018

Chris Jericho is certainly no stranger to working an angle through social media. Remember how the whole angle with Kenny Omega leading up to their match was orchestrated through a feud on Twitter, getting the audience invested beforehand? He made a pretty bold statement about Conor McGregor.

Why not! I could probably beat @TheNotoriousMMA at this point… https://t.co/L7U4xefwFd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 7, 2018

Stone Cold Steve Austin went a step further and while he didn't really spell it out, he drew a direct parallel between the events at UFC and sports entertainment. His Tweet actually set the social media world on fire.

I love Professional Wrestling. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) October 7, 2018

Other members of the current roster also had their unique take on the events that transpired and they let their thoughts be known through their Twitter accounts. Here is a glimpse of some interesting highlights:

Khabibs teammate hit @TheNotoriousMMA from behind like a coward He should have to fight him next. #ufc229 — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 7, 2018

“I’m not mad. I’m disappointed.”



The most heartbreaking thing a parent can say to their child. https://t.co/fUqwT87MZl — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 7, 2018

