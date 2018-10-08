UFC 229: WWE Superstars/Pro Wrestlers React To Khabib vs. Conor
UFC 229 is in the books, and the world is buzzing about what transpired between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Not only about the fight itself, but the melee that ensued when the fight was over.
Several pro wrestlers took to Twitter and let their feelings be known. A few even compared the events of UFC 229 to sports entertainment. Certainly, the drama and the madness that followed the fight had some on social media asking if indeed it was scripted.
Chris Jericho is certainly no stranger to working an angle through social media. Remember how the whole angle with Kenny Omega leading up to their match was orchestrated through a feud on Twitter, getting the audience invested beforehand? He made a pretty bold statement about Conor McGregor.
Stone Cold Steve Austin went a step further and while he didn't really spell it out, he drew a direct parallel between the events at UFC and sports entertainment. His Tweet actually set the social media world on fire.
Other members of the current roster also had their unique take on the events that transpired and they let their thoughts be known through their Twitter accounts. Here is a glimpse of some interesting highlights:
What did you think of the event? Let us know in the comments.