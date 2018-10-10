UFC 230: Nate Diaz calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov
What's the story?
According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, UFC superstar Nate Diaz has called out the undisputed lightweight Champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Nate was originally scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier, who has been forced out of his co-main event fight due to an undisclosed injury.
In case you didn't know...
Nate Diaz is the younger brother of the UFC Legend Nick Diaz. Both the Diaz brothers fight out of Stockton, California. Nate is returning to the Octagon for the first time since he faced Conor McGregor. It has been more than two years since Diaz has fought in the UFC Octagon.
Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defence against the biggest star in the sport and attacked Dillon Danis leading to the one the biggest brawls in sports history.
The heart of the matter
After suffering an undisclosed injury on Tuesday, top Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has backed out of the highly anticipated UFC 230 Lightweight fight against Stockton's own Nate Diaz.
Dana White confirmed that Diaz is officially off the card, but the MMA world is still ln search for an opponent for Diaz on the NYC card this November. While Ariel Helwani's latest tweet is a cause for a lot of excitement, but it's unlikely that the 'Dagestani Legend' takes up the offer in a short notice after his big victory against 'The Notorious One'.
Earlier, Nate's brother Nick Diaz had said that Nate could give a lot of trouble for Khabib's style of fighting. He had also declared that he was rooting for McGregor to win in the UFC 229 headliner.
What's next?
UFC 230 will take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden, NYC. The main event will feature Daniel Cormier defending his Heavyweight Title for the first time against Derrick Lewis.