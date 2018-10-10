UFC 230: Nate Diaz calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov

Who's the Real Gangster?

What's the story?

According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, UFC superstar Nate Diaz has called out the undisputed lightweight Champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate was originally scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier, who has been forced out of his co-main event fight due to an undisclosed injury.

Asked @NateDiaz209 what’s next now that Dustin Poirier is out of UFC 230. His response?



“I’ll just fight Khabib when he’s ready.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Nate Diaz is the younger brother of the UFC Legend Nick Diaz. Both the Diaz brothers fight out of Stockton, California. Nate is returning to the Octagon for the first time since he faced Conor McGregor. It has been more than two years since Diaz has fought in the UFC Octagon.

New weight class in New York City? 👀 #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/TKWmnZAe3j — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 26, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defence against the biggest star in the sport and attacked Dillon Danis leading to the one the biggest brawls in sports history.

The heart of the matter

After suffering an undisclosed injury on Tuesday, top Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has backed out of the highly anticipated UFC 230 Lightweight fight against Stockton's own Nate Diaz.

Dana White confirmed that Diaz is officially off the card, but the MMA world is still ln search for an opponent for Diaz on the NYC card this November. While Ariel Helwani's latest tweet is a cause for a lot of excitement, but it's unlikely that the 'Dagestani Legend' takes up the offer in a short notice after his big victory against 'The Notorious One'.

Earlier, Nate's brother Nick Diaz had said that Nate could give a lot of trouble for Khabib's style of fighting. He had also declared that he was rooting for McGregor to win in the UFC 229 headliner.

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier for the #1 contender.



Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title.



A chance Conor McGregor's two greatest rivals get pitted against each other.#UFC223's bus attack, #UFC229's riot, #WSOFF22's brawl, it could lead to one ultimate showdown. pic.twitter.com/PeTHBgy6nE — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 10, 2018

What's next?

UFC 230 will take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden, NYC. The main event will feature Daniel Cormier defending his Heavyweight Title for the first time against Derrick Lewis.