×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC 230: Nate Diaz calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
359   //    10 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST

Who's the Real Gangster?
Who's the Real Gangster?

What's the story?

According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, UFC superstar Nate Diaz has called out the undisputed lightweight Champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate was originally scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier, who has been forced out of his co-main event fight due to an undisclosed injury.

In case you didn't know...

Nate Diaz is the younger brother of the UFC Legend Nick Diaz. Both the Diaz brothers fight out of Stockton, California. Nate is returning to the Octagon for the first time since he faced Conor McGregor. It has been more than two years since Diaz has fought in the UFC Octagon. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defence against the biggest star in the sport and attacked Dillon Danis leading to the one the biggest brawls in sports history.

The heart of the matter

After suffering an undisclosed injury on Tuesday, top Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has backed out of the highly anticipated UFC 230 Lightweight fight against Stockton's own Nate Diaz.

Dana White confirmed that Diaz is officially off the card, but the MMA world is still ln search for an opponent for Diaz on the NYC card this November. While Ariel Helwani's latest tweet is a cause for a lot of excitement, but it's unlikely that the 'Dagestani Legend' takes up the offer in a short notice after his big victory against 'The Notorious One'.

Earlier, Nate's brother Nick Diaz had said that Nate could give a lot of trouble for Khabib's style of fighting. He had also declared that he was rooting for McGregor to win in the UFC 229 headliner.

What's next?

UFC 230 will take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 at the Madison Square Garden, NYC. The main event will feature Daniel Cormier defending his Heavyweight Title for the first time against Derrick Lewis.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
UFC News: Nate Diaz puts both Conor McGregor and Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Nate Diaz seemingly claims that he isn't...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Nick Diaz takes aim at Conor McGregor and Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Nate Diaz to fight for the inaugural 165lb...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Dustin Poirier gives his prediction on Khabib...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we noted from UFC 229 Press Conference
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White addresses a potential rematch plan...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor...
RELATED STORY
Post UFC 229: 5 Conor McGregor Fights That Have To Happen
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor desires to fight Ali Abdelaziz;...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us