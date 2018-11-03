UFC 230 Predictions - 'Cormier vs. Lewis' Full Card Predictions

UFC 230 is here and with WWE Crown Jewel now over, many fans are asking the million dollar question. "Will Brock Lesnar Be At UFC 230?"

Well, that's a good question, and will be answered only at the event itself. Till that point, we have to focus on the event and on the fighters actually confirmed and participating in the event itself.

Daniel Cormier takes on Derrick Lewis in a fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title but also partially about the Popeyes' Chicken sponsorship.

The co-main event is about the return and redemption of the once-great Chris Weidman, who is out to prove he still has it.

In this article, we will be talking about a few other things except that. We will be predicting each fight that is taking place on the card, including the Early Preliminary and Preliminary Cards. For the main cards, we will be going into details to take a look at the reasons for each prediction.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at what to expect from each fight.

Early Preliminary Card:

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata - Predicted Winner: Matt Frevola

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh - Predicted Winner: Shane Burgos

Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson - Predicted Winner: Brian Kelleher

Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima - Predicted Winner: Adam Wieczorek

Preliminary Card:

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi - Predicted Winner: Jason Knight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi - Predicted Winner: Sijara Eubanks

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes - Predicted Winner: Sheymon Moraes

Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good - Predicted Winner: Ben Saunders

The stacked Undercard only makes the main card even more attractive as it has some incredible fights on offer. With Israel Adesanya looking to pick up a win, Cormier looking to retain, and Weidman looking to make his way back into the books as a threatening fighter, the event is sure to be an excellent one. Let's take a look at the main card.

