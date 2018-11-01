UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Preliminary Card Preview

The next UFC event is coming up, with UFC 230 lined up to entertain the fans. An entertaining card if there ever has been one, Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis are set to be the main event on a thrilling card featuring some fights with real potential.

The first pay-per-view event following an event that set all sorts of records in UFC 229, the card is set to showcase several huge fights. While the main card is by itself exciting, the Preliminary Card is not a let-down either.

In this article, we will look in detail at the Preliminary Card for the event and each of the fights featured on it.

#1. Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good:

Ben Saunders does not have the best record in the world, with 10 losses to his 22 wins. Coming into this fight, he has lost 3 of his last 5 fights. His last fight was an unfortunate loss when he faced Sergio Morae at 'Santos vs. Anders'. He submitted due to an Arm Triangle Choke. Saunders will be looking to turn things around when he faces Lyman Good in this fight.

Lyman Good, on the other hand, is coming into this fight with a better record. 19 wins and 4 losses see him in a good position. Good's last fight saw him get an unfortunate loss when Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos defeated him. The fight was far from the best one for him, but he came really close, losing by split decision. This fight at UFC 230 will be his return fight after more than a year.

He was originally supposed to face Sultan Aliev, but Aliev pulled out due to injury and was replaced by Saunders.

