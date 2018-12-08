×
UFC 231 Betting Odds: Holloway vs. Ortega

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
22   //    08 Dec 2018, 16:21 IST

UFC 218: Holloway v Aldo
UFC 218: Holloway v Aldo

UFC 231 is here, and with it, it has brought all the loads of expectation which comes with a pay-per-view of this magnitude. The penultimate pay-per-view event of the year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, this card is enormous in importance.

The event is taking place in the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For Indian Audiences, you can see the pay-per-view by watching UFC 231 Live and Exclusive on Sunday, 9th December 2018 at 8.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD.

For those outside India, to find out how you can see the pay-per-view event, please click here.

The UFC Featherweight Championship is up for grabs. Champion 'Blessed' Max Holloway is set to defend his title against the undefeated Brian 'T-City' Ortega. Their fight was supposed to take place earlier in the year, but an injury to Holloway meant that the fight had to be delayed. Now both men are fit and ready for their title bout main event.

In this article, we take a look at the betting odds from the night for both the Undercard and the Main card. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the odds.

Preliminary Card

Women's Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha (-362) vs. Nina Ansaroff (+278): Favoured Winner - Claudia Gadelha

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (+101) vs. Gilbert Burns (-129): Favoured Winner - Gilbert Burns

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (-253) vs. Jessica Eye (+197): Favoured Winner - Katlyn Chookagian

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou (+102) vs. Eryk Anders (-127): Favoured Winner - Eryk Anders

Early Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Brad Katona (-208) vs. Matthew Lopez (+172): Favoured Winner - Brad Katona

Welterweight: Chad Laprise (-273) vs. Dhiego Lima (+217): Favoured Winner - Chad Laprise

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira (-549) vs. Kyle Nelson (+350): Favoured Winner - Carlos Diego Ferreira

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark (+298) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-382): Favoured Winner - Aleksandar Rakic



Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
