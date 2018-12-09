UFC 231 Fight Results: Co-Main Event shines as NEW Women's Flyweight Champion is crowned

Welcome Valentina Shevchenko, the NEW UFC Women's Flyweight Champion

What's the story?

When a title is up for grabs, a fight always becomes worth a lot more. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk both had a lot to fight for when in the UFC 231 co-main event, the UFC Women's Flyweight Title was up for grabs.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk took things to a new level in the Scotiabank Arena as they showed what the UFC Women's Flyweight Title meant to them.

In case you didn't know...

The co-main event was about a lot more than any fighter could have thought. Nicco Montano was unable to defend the title one too many times for UFC's liking and they made sure that her inability to fight for the title would not be a problem for them.

When Montano had to back out of her fight with Valentina Shevchenko earlier this year, she ended up being stripped of the title.

With the UFC 231 co-main event having the UFC Women's Flyweight Title up for grabs, the number 1 on the official UFC Strawweight Rankings, Joanna Jedrzejczyk came into the fight on the back of a big win over Tecia Torres. She had her work cut out for her, as the former title contender, and Cris Cyborg's training partner Valentina Shevchenko had the same goal as her on her mind.

The heart of the matter

Both fighters felt each other out in the first round, but Valentina managed a nasty spinning back kick and a ground and pound. The second round was about Valentina once again, dominating Joanna on the ground and on their feet. The third round saw Joanna come back with a little offence, but once again, it was about Valentina Shevchenko.

The fourth and fifth round saw Valentina in a bit more trouble with Joanna putting out much better shots than she had previously.

In the end, it came down to the wire, but Valentina's precision got her the win via Unanimous Decision.

Valentina Shevchenko in the new UFC Women's Flyweight Champion.

What's next?

Shevchenko will have a lot of challenges, but now Valentina will have an opportunity to enjoy her win.

