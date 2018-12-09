UFC 231 Fight Results: Extremely controversial split decision on main card

Hakeem Dawodu comes out with big win

What's the story?

At UFC 231, Hakeem Dawodu and Kyle Bochniak both had their personal missions heading into their fight. While Dawodu looked to establish himself as a force in the UFC, Bochniak had to show that he was capable of more than occasional wins. Bochniak's last fight with Zabit Magomedsharipov was all that people had talked about, due to the manner in which he fought him and laughed at him while being battered to a pulp.

So what happened when Kyle Bochniak went face-to-face with Hakeem Dawodu?

In case you didn't know...

Hakeem Dawodu had everything to prove going into his fight against Kyle Bochniak. Dawodu does not have the best record in the world, but the fighter has shown the world what he is capable of. With 1 draw and 1 loss, he does not have the blemish-free record most people look for, but 8 wins is not a bad record for anyone. With 1 win and 1 loss inside the Octagon, now it was up to him to show that he was capable of much more in the UFC.

Kyle Bochniak has not been able to get the run of good fights and wins which he any fighter wants since signing with the UFC. With three losses and two wins, his last fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov saw him put on a good show, but get outclassed by the Russian fighter.

The heart of the matter

After a display of immense stand-up fight ability, Hakeem Dawodu came away with the win. Continuous jabs and leg kicks, alongside extremely good takedown defense saw Dawodu get the win.

For some reason, one of the judges scored the fight against him and for Bochniak. It did not look for a second like it was a split decision, something all the stars on the internet agreed with.

What's next?

Hakeem Dawodu said that he would be looking for his next fighter thoroughly. Dawodu is far from done in the UFC and is climbing up the ranks.

