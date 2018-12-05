UFC 231 News: Brian Ortega's Jiu-Jitsu coach speaks on his title shot against Max Holloway

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 05 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rener Gracie

What's the story?

UFC 231 is just a few days away and Brian Ortega's longtime Jiu-Jitsu coach, Rener Gracie, feels as if Ortega has already won his upcoming fight. Brian Ortega began learning Jiu-Jitsu from Rener Gracie and his brother, Ryron Gracie, at the tender age of 13. Ortega has managed a six-fight win streak with the UFC so far and would look to continue the momentum in his title fight against Max Holloway, this December 8th.

In case you didn't know..

Brian Ortega is a new, up and rising mixed martial arts talent coming from the Americas. He currently fights in the featherweight division of the UFC and is the number one contender, going into his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 231. With experience stemming from multiple fighting promotions in the United States such as Respect In The Cage, and RFA, Ortega has successfully maintained an undefeated run not only in the UFC but also in his entire professional MMA career.

Ortega's opportunity at UFC 231 came earlier at UFC 226 against Holloway, but the 'Blessed' one pulled away at the last minute due to 'concussion-like symptoms.' A rescheduled fight against Max Holloway at UFC 231, will not only be Ortega's shot at redemption but also, earn him the chance to become the UFC's very own, featherweight champion.

The heart of the matter

Rener Gracie, trainer, and coach of Brian Ortega, said in a recent interview on Luke Thomas' MMA Hour show, that he feels as if Ortega has already won UFC 231. He also expressed how the result of the fight will not change what he feels, taking into consideration the rough times that Brian Ortega has been through with his past.

“Anyone who knows Brian from that era knows that Brian already won the title. To have made it out of the challenges he faced and the difficult circumstances for him and his family that he faced early on and really the life that he lived, which was not by any means a positive one by conventional standards. For Brian to have made it out of what he was involved with and to now be competing as a professional athlete on the level that he’s competing at, he already won. So for me, I look at this and I’m like, this is all extra."

Advertisement

Brian Ortega, also, was seen speaking on Gracie's comments, by explaining what he feels about his coach's early predictions:

"I feel the same way. I feel like we’re not struggling as much as we were before. You start to think and you feel like you have problems and you go, wait a minute. Shut up. You’re all right now, dude. Relax.”

What's next?

With UFC 231 just around the corner, it will be interesting to keep a tab on Brian Ortega's temperament, leading up to the fight.

Do you think Brian Ortega has a realistic chance in his title fight against a fighter with the Octagon experience and caliber of Max Holloway? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement