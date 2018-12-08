UFC 231 Preview: Holloway vs. Ortega - Undercard

Brian Ortega and Max Holloway are about to settle things once and for all

UFC 231 is set to be a huge pay-per-view event, with the likes of Max Holloway and Brian Ortega fighting it out for the UFC Featherweight Championship in the main event of the card.

The co-main event is no smaller, with the Women's UFC Flyweight Championship up for grabs with Nicco Montano stripped of the title, it is up to Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk to determine who will become the new holder of the title.

However, to know more about what awaits you in the Undercard, follow on.

The Undercard is as follows:

Preliminary Card

Women's Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders

Early Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Kyle Nelson

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

#1 Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 223: Clark v Rodriguez

Devin Clark and Aleksander Rakic are both coming into this fight on the back of a win. However, when it comes to Rakic, his winning tendencies have been going on for a while now.

Since making his debut in the UFC, Rakic is unbeaten with 2 fights to his name. He even has a streak of 10 wins at the moment, which is an incredible record.

Clark will have to do something special to even challenge him at this stage.

#2 Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Kyle Nelson

UFC Fight Night: Aubin-Mercier v Ferreira

When it looked like Diego Ferreira may be facing Jesse Ronson, Nelson was disheartened. After getting a 12-1 run on the outside, he had been looking for an opportunity to fight on the big stage. He finally got the chance and snapped it up in one second, when Ronson announced that he was too heavy and would not be able to make the cut in one week.

The two are set to square off against each other in the biggest fight of Nelson's career at UFC 231.

