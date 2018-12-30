UFC 232 Fight Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg - Brutal Mauling By 'The Lioness'

And New!

What's the story?

The co-main event at UFC 232 saw a vicious knockout finish by the hands of 'The Lioness,' Amanda Nunes, who has now become the UFC's first ever women's double-division champion. A mere 51-second window was all it took for Nunes to secure a win after a looping right hand dropped the now-former featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg, during the highly-anticipated co-main contest.

In case you didn't know..

Amanda Nunes is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist, currently signed under a contract with the UFC. She is the reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion and is currently ranked number fourteen in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. She is an ardent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, with an elite level striking prowess in the sport. After submitting former UFC bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, at UFC 200, Nunes went on to successfully defend her title on three separate occasions against quality opponents such as Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington.

Cris Cyborg is an American-Brazilian professional mixed martial artist who currently competes in the UFC's featherweight division. She is a former Strikeforce and Invicta FC women's featherweight champion, with over thirteen years of familiarity with the sport of MMA. Following her victory against Tonya Evinger, for the featherweight championship, Cyborg defended her belt twice against Holly Holm at UFC 219, and Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

The heart of the matter

Going into this highly-anticipated contest, experts would have expected this fight to go a fair distance. Amanda Nunes, however, seemed to have other plans for execution as she once again proved her mettle of being the best striker in the UFC women's roster, across all divisions.

The opening round of the fight witnessed the duo engaging in a barrage of exchanges, individually hoping to see who lands the finishing haymaker. Just under a minute into the first round, Nunes caught Cyborg with a looping round hand, timed with utmost precision. The blow instantly dropped Cyborg to her knees, and that was all she wrote for UFC 232's co-main event.

What's next?

Amanda Nunes has a history of ending lustrous careers in the UFC women's roster and has cemented her legacy as a sure shot entrant into the UFC's hall of fame. Following such a dominant performance by the new double-division women's champion, who do you think has a chance against the firepower in Amanda Nunes?

Leave your thoughts, opinions, and predictions in the comments section below!

