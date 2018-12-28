UFC 232 News: Alexander Gustafsson on his first reaction to the location change, Jones being clean and more

A highly controversial end to the year for the UFC

What's the story?

While Jon Jones hogs all the attention for his struggles and the troubles inflicted on fellow fighters and fans as a result of his actions, Alexandar Gustafsson is trying to be as level-headed as he can days before the huge title fight.

He was interviewed by ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, during which he touched upon various topics such as the change of location, his first reaction, Jones' PED dependancies and more.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 232 was on course to become one of the biggest PPVs of the year until Jones was flagged for a positive drug test conducted on December 9th by the USADA.

Even though the minuscule findings are allegedly residual traces from his 2017 test, Jones isn't getting the benefit of the doubt or any sort of sympathy for that matter. The former Light Heavyweight Champion is a serial offender and he should be thankful that the California State Athletic Commision stepped in to save the card by reallocating it to The Forum arena in Inglewood.

It's indeed a troublesome ordeal for other fighters, their friends, families, and camp members but the show must go on as no one is at fault. Even Jones is faultless if Dana White and USADA's breakdown of the incident is taken into account.

However, what does The Mauler have to say about what's currently transpiring?

The heart of the matter

Helwani began the interview by asking Gustafsson about his first reaction upon hearing the news about the change of venues. The Swedish Shootfighter was on a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon and was informed about the change much later than anyone else.

Gustafsson admitted that he was shocked to find out about the state of the card and wasn't relaxed until he spoke to the UFC top brass regarding the next plan of action. The Light Heavyweight contender was at ease after being assured that the fight will be going forward as planned in California.

He expressed his frustration and anger at being informed about Jones' doping violation through social media on 23rd December. UFC had already gotten word about the failed test on December 20th but hadn't told Gustafsson until they made the news public on December 23rd.

Gustafsson refused to believe that traces found in his system were from his initial ingestion from 2017. He felt that it's impossible for a substance to stay in the body for one and a half years, however, added that he is happy that the fight will go ahead as scheduled. Gustafsson said he is prepared to 'fight the best Jones on steroids' and honestly thinks Jones is clean now, at least for this fight.

He confirmed that UFC has not compensated the fighters for the extra expenditure incurred due to the last-minute change. Gustafsson concluded by saying he is in his fight bubble and is letting nothing distract him from capturing the elusive Light Heavyweight gold.

Check out the interview below:

What's next?

December 29th couldn't come any sooner! The excitement is palpable despite the ups and downs and cometh fight night, the fans are guaranteed to get their money's worth.

