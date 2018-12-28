UFC 232 News: Has UFC managed to sell-out the event despite changing venues?

Dana White will be a relieved man.

What's the story?

UFC 232 was Initially intended to be a blockbuster end to the year, however, it has turned out to be quite a turbulent affair for the UFC.

While the impromptu change of location of the UFC 232 card has attracted negative reactions from the fans, the promotion has ensured that the show goes on without any compromises being made. For those who are wondering about the status of tickets for the new venue in California, Dana White revealed the figures along with a message of gratitude in a tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones failed another drug test when the USADA found small traces of Turnibol in his system from a test conducted on December 9th. The traces have since been deemed to be residual amounts from his first ingestion in July 2017. The fans and pundits are alike are not exactly buying that theory.

Nonetheless, the California State Athletic Commission let Jones fight at The Forum in Inglewood after the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to give him the clean chit to fight in Las Vegas.

It's not just the fighters who have been inconvenienced by the relocation of the card but also the fans who had already booked tickets for the original show in Las Vegas. And what about the family and friends of the fighters? It's just bad PR through and through for the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Keeping all the controversies aside, the hype for UFC 232 has only risen after Jones' third doping violation and the subsequent shift in venues. It has reflected on the ticket sales as almost 10,000 were sold in a matter of four hours on December 26th.

We sold over 10k tickets in 4 hours the day after Christmas!! Over 12k sold and this event will be a complete sell out with over 14k in attendance on Saturday. THANK U LA!!!! pic.twitter.com/CfkhvSOeQ7 — Dana White (@danawhite) December 27, 2018

The fans have already reached their wit's end, which is evident from the vitriolic replies on White's tweet.

The UFc president, though, expects a packed sell-out crowd to be at their loudest best at the final UFC event of the year and all the fans need in return is an entertaining event without any further screw-ups.

What's next?

UFC 232 will take place at The Forum, Inglewood, California on November 29th, 2018. The main event of the card will see have the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship up for grabs in the highly-anticipated sequel between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

The co-main event of the evening will be the women's super fight between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg for the UFC Women's Featherweight title.

