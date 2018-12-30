UFC 232 Results: Twitter reacts as Jon Jones reclaims the Light Heavyweight title
Change of venues, failed drug tests, and even the scathing criticism couldn't hinder Jon Jones from reclaiming the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 232.
In the backdrop of the event with the unsurmountable voices of his detractors, having to deal with the tag of being a cheat, Jones got down to business and put on a highly professional performance inside the Octagon where it mattered the most.
This was Alexander Gustafsson's best chance at getting retribution against Jones but all hope of it happening was squashed by a man who seemed to be unfazed by all the negativity that surrounded him.
Jones stuck to his game plan and did so with effortless brutality. He peppered The Mauler's left leg with all kinds of kicks throughout the fight before taking him down and finishing him off with some classic ground and pound. Jones may forever have to deal with an asterisk on his resume but he is one insanely gifted athlete who was born to fight. His fight IQ is second to none.
The win has, as expected, split fanbases and the MMA fraternity in half. While some are showering praise on Bones for rising to the occasion despite the pressure on his shoulders, others have continued to be hostile towards the volatile 30-year-old.
We've gotten both the best and the worst of what Twitter had to offer.
Let's start off with his arch-rival itself:
Want to know what Dana White plans on doing if Jones fails another drug test? Well, it's pretty drastic, to say the least:
All we hope, for now, is that Jones manages to stay out of trouble and UFC book Jones vs. Cormier III. Light Heavyweight, Heavyweight, it's doesn't matter; just book darn it! The biggest possible fight of 2019 couldn't have had a better backstory.