UFC 232 Results: Twitter reacts as Jon Jones reclaims the Light Heavyweight title

Anderson Jones FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Humor 157 // 30 Dec 2018, 14:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The most polarising fighter in MMA history.

Change of venues, failed drug tests, and even the scathing criticism couldn't hinder Jon Jones from reclaiming the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 232.

In the backdrop of the event with the unsurmountable voices of his detractors, having to deal with the tag of being a cheat, Jones got down to business and put on a highly professional performance inside the Octagon where it mattered the most.

This was Alexander Gustafsson's best chance at getting retribution against Jones but all hope of it happening was squashed by a man who seemed to be unfazed by all the negativity that surrounded him.

Jones stuck to his game plan and did so with effortless brutality. He peppered The Mauler's left leg with all kinds of kicks throughout the fight before taking him down and finishing him off with some classic ground and pound. Jones may forever have to deal with an asterisk on his resume but he is one insanely gifted athlete who was born to fight. His fight IQ is second to none.

The win has, as expected, split fanbases and the MMA fraternity in half. While some are showering praise on Bones for rising to the occasion despite the pressure on his shoulders, others have continued to be hostile towards the volatile 30-year-old.

We've gotten both the best and the worst of what Twitter had to offer.

Let's start off with his arch-rival itself:

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake #jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

You can take all the steroids in the world, but that won't help you have the fight IQ and balance required to handle Alexander Gustafsson the way Jon Jones just did.



He owns expensive real estate in Daniel Cormier's head. #UFC232 — Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones has an incredible ability to compartmentalize. Personal issues often sink performance but we've never even seen a hint of that from him. That may be among his best in-cage attributes. #UFC232 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) December 30, 2018

DAMNNNNNN!!! A focused Jon Jones, is one dangerous mofo!!! That guy has ALL the talent in the world!! I hope he can stay clear of anymore distractions to finish his career strong, in the eyes on the fans. #UFC232 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones passes Chuck Liddell for most wins in UFC light heavyweight history with 17. He also ties Chuck Liddell for most finishes in LHW history (including pre-modern era). #UFC232 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 30, 2018

@DominickCruz you just said outside of all the testing stuff. Is there really stuff outside of the testing? Or we just do more testing and neither of us fail. That would be best case! We do that I’ll be back at 205!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

But seriously tho, I gotta take my hat off to @JonnyBones. To still be able to perform under that amount of pressure is incredible — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 30, 2018

You are absolutely undeniable my man @JonnyBones Congratulations champ!!! @AlexTheMauler you are a true warrior as well #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones is a clock. The hour hand kicks ass in the Octagon while the minute hand fills time thinking of ways to fuck up. For every great moment, 59 failures await us. And I'll buy his shit on the hour every damn time. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/wegAClYdov — Kyle Johnson (@Maldobabo) December 30, 2018

Dirty! That’s all — tim means (@MeansTim) December 30, 2018

Hahaha cut the fake christian shit @JonnyBones. No one is buying it. #UFC232 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones finishes Alexander Gustafsson with strikes on the ground in the third round. The first was an instant classic. The rematch was not close. Jones looked dominant. He didn't come roaring out of the gates, but it was a complete, world class performance. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 30, 2018

Wow. Jon Jones is so crafty and creative on the feet that you almost forget he can turn one takedown into a nightmare scenario and end your whole night. Which is exactly what happened. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 30, 2018

Gustafson: I think I’m gonna win this fight The Steroids in Jon Jones system: #UFC23 pic.twitter.com/Jf2CYczkEG — Lex (@ufcsadness) December 30, 2018

JonJones is just too smart and strong and quick and all-around talented for Gustafsson. Kicking, striking, defending, elbowing, grappling ... just too much. Wasn't even close. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2018

Here's the thing about Jon Jones you just have to accept: even if you think he's a cheat, there's *overwhelming' evidence of high-level decision making fight IQ that can't be aided by drugs. It's so good to the point that his peers aren't close in this regard. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 30, 2018

@JonnyBones my man, you're the best to ever do it. Now please, stay outta trouble. — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) December 30, 2018

Nunes vs Jones — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones said come get some Cormier😂 pic.twitter.com/53XuFAxkQN — Big Man (@b_i_g_m_a_n_) December 30, 2018

Only way to celebrate a Jon Jones win pic.twitter.com/x5M88FuAYb — Adriano Ronaldo (Bears 11-4) (@Adridista_) December 30, 2018

Want to know what Dana White plans on doing if Jones fails another drug test? Well, it's pretty drastic, to say the least:

What would Dana White do if Jon Jones failed another test? Something drastic.



[FULL -> https://t.co/uoWzNrscEH] pic.twitter.com/hm4C3uP8HX — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) December 30, 2018

All we hope, for now, is that Jones manages to stay out of trouble and UFC book Jones vs. Cormier III. Light Heavyweight, Heavyweight, it's doesn't matter; just book darn it! The biggest possible fight of 2019 couldn't have had a better backstory.

