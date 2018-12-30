×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC 232 Results: Twitter reacts as Jon Jones reclaims the Light Heavyweight title

Anderson Jones
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
157   //    30 Dec 2018, 14:56 IST

The most polarising fighter in MMA history.
The most polarising fighter in MMA history.

Change of venues, failed drug tests, and even the scathing criticism couldn't hinder Jon Jones from reclaiming the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 232.

In the backdrop of the event with the unsurmountable voices of his detractors, having to deal with the tag of being a cheat, Jones got down to business and put on a highly professional performance inside the Octagon where it mattered the most.

This was Alexander Gustafsson's best chance at getting retribution against Jones but all hope of it happening was squashed by a man who seemed to be unfazed by all the negativity that surrounded him.

Jones stuck to his game plan and did so with effortless brutality. He peppered The Mauler's left leg with all kinds of kicks throughout the fight before taking him down and finishing him off with some classic ground and pound. Jones may forever have to deal with an asterisk on his resume but he is one insanely gifted athlete who was born to fight. His fight IQ is second to none.

The win has, as expected, split fanbases and the MMA fraternity in half. While some are showering praise on Bones for rising to the occasion despite the pressure on his shoulders, others have continued to be hostile towards the volatile 30-year-old.

We've gotten both the best and the worst of what Twitter had to offer.

Let's start off with his arch-rival itself:

Advertisement

Want to know what Dana White plans on doing if Jones fails another drug test? Well, it's pretty drastic, to say the least:

All we hope, for now, is that Jones manages to stay out of trouble and UFC book Jones vs. Cormier III. Light Heavyweight, Heavyweight, it's doesn't matter; just book darn it! The biggest possible fight of 2019 couldn't have had a better backstory.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Jon Jones Alexander Gustafsson Twitter Reactions UFC Champions UFC Fighters
Anderson Jones
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
UFC 232 Fight Results: Jon Jones thrashes Alexander...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones asks Twitter for walkout song...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones' Striking Coach Speaks About His...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Jon Jones talks about Daniel Cormier and...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson Reacts To Jon Jones'...
RELATED STORY
Post UFC 232: What's next for Jon Jones?
RELATED STORY
UFC 232 News: California State Athletic Commission...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones is 'clean'; releases statement on...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones Tests Positive For An 'Atypical'...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the UFC should've pulled Jon Jones from UFC...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us