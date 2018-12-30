UFC 232 Results: Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes defeating Cris Cyborg to become a double UFC champion
Amanda Nunes shocked the world at UFC 232 as The Lioness demolished Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become only the third simultaneous double champion in UFC history. She became the first woman to win titles in two different weight classes and the manner in which she did has left everyone awestruck.
Nunes went into the fight as the heavy underdog against an athlete who was billed to be the most feared woman on the earth. However, the Women's Bantamweight champion was also considered to be the only woman who had the power and skill to end the invincible aura of Cyborg.
And she did exactly that, in a way that no one could have imagined. It was like watching Fedor lose after a decade-long dominance and at the end of the day, was the perfect way to outpower the negativity that clouded the final PPV of the year.
Nunes has inarguably cemented her place as the GOAT and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to get checked up. The fans, fighters and MMA journalists all concur to the indisputable fact, and took to Twitter in the aftermath of the fight.
Twitter exploded, and we're not exaggerating! Take a look at the best tweets that we've compiled and you'd agree:
This tweet was reminiscent of her win against Rousey:
It's an indisputable fact now that Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time and Twitterati affirmed:
Nunes may need to get to the gym soon as her next possible opponent has already been chosen:
This was how our faces must have been during the entire fight:
In case you missed the fight, here is a similar representation:
The pros reacted in numbers too as Nunes went on to create history. Here are some of the most noteworthy names who reacted to the iconic win: