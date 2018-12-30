UFC 232 Results: Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes defeating Cris Cyborg to become a double UFC champion

Anderson Jones FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Humor 221 // 30 Dec 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The greatest female fighter in history.

Amanda Nunes shocked the world at UFC 232 as The Lioness demolished Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become only the third simultaneous double champion in UFC history. She became the first woman to win titles in two different weight classes and the manner in which she did has left everyone awestruck.

Nunes went into the fight as the heavy underdog against an athlete who was billed to be the most feared woman on the earth. However, the Women's Bantamweight champion was also considered to be the only woman who had the power and skill to end the invincible aura of Cyborg.

And she did exactly that, in a way that no one could have imagined. It was like watching Fedor lose after a decade-long dominance and at the end of the day, was the perfect way to outpower the negativity that clouded the final PPV of the year.

Nunes has inarguably cemented her place as the GOAT and anyone who thinks otherwise needs to get checked up. The fans, fighters and MMA journalists all concur to the indisputable fact, and took to Twitter in the aftermath of the fight.

Twitter exploded, and we're not exaggerating! Take a look at the best tweets that we've compiled and you'd agree:

This tweet was reminiscent of her win against Rousey:

The only thing that could have made it better is someone screaming out “HEAD MOVEMENT!!!” Over and over — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 30, 2018

It's an indisputable fact now that Nunes is the greatest female fighter of all time and Twitterati affirmed:

Advertisement

Amanda Nunes finished Ronda Rousey & Cris Cyborg in 99 combined seconds. That is some gangster ish. #UFC232 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) December 30, 2018

Amanda Nunes is now the only female in UFC history to hold two belts at the same time. More importantly, I think she just became the greatest female fighter ever. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 30, 2018

Omg @ufc Amanda Nunes is nasty!! — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) December 30, 2018

AMANDA NUNES JUST CRIS CYBORGED CRIS CYBORG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 30, 2018

Give credit to Cris Cyborg. She came to throw down. This was a fire fight from the get go. It was just Amanda Nunes' night. You have to do the rematch IMO. #UFC232 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 30, 2018

She banged her out in front of Halle Berry. Jesus — Jonathan Bradley (@Jon__Bradley) December 30, 2018

Nunes may need to get to the gym soon as her next possible opponent has already been chosen:

Amanda Nunes’ next challenger pic.twitter.com/MCN6ujq0Og — Jon Crootin (@DavidB2403) December 30, 2018

This was how our faces must have been during the entire fight:

In case you missed the fight, here is a similar representation:

The pros reacted in numbers too as Nunes went on to create history. Here are some of the most noteworthy names who reacted to the iconic win:

Ho-Lee CHIT!! I told you guys she hits hard #GOAT @Amanda_Leoa — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 30, 2018

Damn Amanda gonna be busy defending both belts next year! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 30, 2018

Wow !!! @Amanda_Leoa you are fucking incredible !! — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) December 30, 2018

Mannnn were a lot of people wrong. Huge congrats to the lioness Amanda Nunes #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

Got the chills ! Wow!! Congrats to @Amanda_Leoa — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 30, 2018

Wow they wanted all of that smoke 💨 tonight . Sheeesshhh #UFC232 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 30, 2018

What a time to be alive. Look at the transformation of Cyborg since the Strikeforce days. She went from being this ferocious mauler type killer, to this lovable caring type killer. #UFC232 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 30, 2018

Holy fucking shit!!!!



Amanda Nunes ladies and gents 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC232 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 30, 2018

Advertisement