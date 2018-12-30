UFC 232 Results: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2, Amanda Nunes becomes first-ever women's double champion, Latest UFC 232 Winners and Video Highlights

Now that's how you end a year!

It was time for the UFC to end the year on a high and so they did. The fighters brought in the goods and overshadowed the negativity that shrouded the build-up to the event.

It was a historic night. So, let's not waste any more time and get right into the results.

Early Prelims on Fight Pass Results

Bantamweight (135 lbs): Brian Jackson def. Montel Kelleher via submission (D'arce Choke, 1:40 of round 1)

Welterweight (170 lbs): Curtis Millender def. Siyar Bahadurzada via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Middleweight (185 lbs): Uriah Hall def. Bevon Lewis via KO (Punch) (1:32 of Round 3)

Bantamweight (135 lbs): Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Ewell via submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 3)

Prelims on Fox Sports 1 Results

Lightweight (145 lbs): Ryan Hall def. BJ Penn via submission (Heel Hook, 2:46 of round 1) (First submission loss in Penn's MMA career)

Bantamweight (135 lbs): Petr Yann def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via TKO (Corner Stoppage, 5:00 of round 2)

Women's Featherweight (145 lbs): Megan Anderson def. Cat Zingano via TKO (Head Kick, 1:01 of round 1)

Heavyweight (265 lbs): Walt Harris def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Main Card Results

#1 Featherweight (145 lbs): Chad Mendes vs. Alexander Volkonovski

The next contender for Max Holloway's title?

Both men made their way out to the Octagon and the fight got underway after Bruce Buffer completed the customary introductions.

Round 1: Mendes and Volkonovski got going with the regular posturing before Money got connected with the body kicks. Mendes did well with his combos, shifting between strikes to the body and head.

Volkonovski's stand-up background experience was on full display as he incorporated countless feints to put Mendes off his game. Volkonovski used the jab to good effect to the head and body of Mendes. Mendes pushed through and scored a successful takedown but his Australian compatriot got right back up.

Mendes connected with a right hook but Volkonovski returned with a hook himself followed by a knee in the clinch and a body kick as the round came to a close. It was a close one but Mendes edged this one owing to the takedown.

10-9 Mendes

Round 2: The fight progressed in momentum as Volkonovski came in hot with an inside leg kick and a combo to drop Mendes. Volkonovski teed off on Mendes with a combination of lefts, rights and body kick as Money missed a flying knee.

Volkonovski kept up the pressure with a jab, right and followed it up with an uppercut. He got a good solid knee to Mendes' body but got taken down and found himself in the guard. Mendes, however, was unable to keep Volkonovski down for long as the Australian got back up and connected with a few jabs and shifted to southpaw.

The two men went all out in the final moments of the round as Mendes landed a double blast but Volkonovski stepped back and got in a body kick. He got his nasty combinations going as he pinned Mendes onto the cage. Elbows, knees, strong right hooks and Mendes looked to be in deep trouble.

Volkovski ended the fight with an emphatic left body hook followed by an overhand right as the referee stepped in and ended the contest.

Result: Volkovski def. Mendes via TKO (Strikes, 4:14 of round 2)

That was an epic second round and a strong statement from Volkonovski, who is now a certified Featherweight title contender.

