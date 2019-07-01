UFC 239: Holly Holm talks about facing two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and more (Exclusive)

UFC 239: Holly Holm

Holly Holm is about to participate in the fight of her life as she is about to compete for the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 239 against the first-ever female two-division UFC Champion, Amanda Nunes.

Ahead of her fight, I had the chance to ask her a few questions.

Q. What is your mind like ahead of this fight against two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes?

HH: She is coming off of a good long streak and on top of that a big knockout over Cris Cyborg. So, I know that she is definitely in a very confident mindset right now. That makes her even more difficult. Skillwise, she is a very difficult opponent, to begin with, on top of that coming off of a win like that makes her even more difficult. I know what I am up against, but I'm going to make the best of it.

Q. What has training camp been like ahead of this fight?

HH: It has been great! During the camp, I was almost like, 'Wow, everything's going so smooth! Is that bad?' It's like no, it's just a good thing. I've had a good camp.

Q. Having signed a new 6-fight contract recently, who are some of the fighters you want to face in the Octagon?

HH: I know that the contract is there, but this is the only fight that's in my sights because I don't want to be looking past that. As fighters we are never promised another day, as people we are never promised another day, as athletes we are never promised another day. You never know when an injury could take you out, you never know when an opportunity won't be there for you. You never know with life. So, right now I have this one fight, and that's it.

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

HH: Honestly, hanging out with my friends and whatever that entails is what I like to do. I like to have a lot of fun with that and be with people that I really love.

