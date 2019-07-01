UFC 239: 'I will be Champion' - Thiago Santos talks about facing Jon Jones, controversies surrounding Jones (Exclusive)

UFC 239: Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos is all set to head into the Octagon against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones at UFC 239. He is looking to do what no one else has been able to do, and that is to defeat the polarizing Jones to become the Champion.

Prior to his fight, I had the chance to ask him some questions.

Tune in to UFC 239 in India Live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 7th of July.

Q. Fighting against Jon Jones at any time is something to not be taken lightly. What is your mindset like ahead of this fight?

TS: This fight is a good fight. It is very important to me. I mean, I feel very nice and ready ahead of the fight. I will be Champion.

Q. What has the training camp been like?

TS: My training camp is very very good. I am prepared for either one or five rounds. I am very prepared.

Q. Is there a message you want to send Jon Jones and your fans before your fight?

TS: Watching this fight is important because this will be a war. This will be a great fight and if you watch this fight, you will love this fight.

Q. What are your feelings about Jon Jones’ controversial past and do you think that will have an effect on your fight?

TS: No no, it does not matter for me. My focus is on myself. His drama does not matter to me.

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

TS: I like to stay on the farm with my manager. I love to relax and go to the beach with my son. The life of a fighter is very tough and stressful. So when I don't have a fight I like to just relax.

