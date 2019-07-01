×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC 239: 'I will be Champion' - Thiago Santos talks about facing Jon Jones, controversies surrounding Jones (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
15   //    01 Jul 2019, 17:37 IST

UFC 239: Thiago Santos
UFC 239: Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos is all set to head into the Octagon against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones at UFC 239. He is looking to do what no one else has been able to do, and that is to defeat the polarizing Jones to become the Champion.

Prior to his fight, I had the chance to ask him some questions.

Tune in to UFC 239 in India Live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 7th of July.

Q. Fighting against Jon Jones at any time is something to not be taken lightly. What is your mindset like ahead of this fight?

TS: This fight is a good fight. It is very important to me. I mean, I feel very nice and ready ahead of the fight. I will be Champion.

Q. What has the training camp been like?

TS: My training camp is very very good. I am prepared for either one or five rounds. I am very prepared.

Q. Is there a message you want to send Jon Jones and your fans before your fight?

TS: Watching this fight is important because this will be a war. This will be a great fight and if you watch this fight, you will love this fight.

Advertisement

Q. What are your feelings about Jon Jones’ controversial past and do you think that will have an effect on your fight?

TS: No no, it does not matter for me. My focus is on myself. His drama does not matter to me.

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

TS: I like to stay on the farm with my manager. I love to relax and go to the beach with my son. The life of a fighter is very tough and stressful. So when I don't have a fight I like to just relax.

ALSO READ: BEN ASKREN TALKS ABOUT JORDAN BURROUGHS BEING TOO OLD FOR UFC AND MORE

Tags:
UFC Jon Jones Thiago Santos Fighter UFC Champions UFC Fighters Where To Watch UFC Live Stream
Advertisement
UFC 239: Holly Holm talks about facing two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 153 Exclusive: Anthony Smith discusses the importance of the Gustafsson fight, Jones vs Santos, and more
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Alexander Gustaffson makes a bold statement ahead of Jon Jones rematch
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Luke Rockhold - a solution to Jon Jones?
RELATED STORY
UFC 165: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Alexander Gustafsson?
RELATED STORY
UFC 152: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Vitor Belfort?
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Amanda Nunes talks about Holly Holm, a rematch against Cris Cyborg, and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Ben Askren talks about Jordan Burroughs being too old for UFC, being ready for Jorge Masvidal and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 214: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Daniel Cormier for a second time?
RELATED STORY
UFC 236 Exclusive: Ovince Saint-Preux talks about using the Von-Flue choke in his fights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us