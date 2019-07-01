UFC 239: Ben Askren talks about Jordan Burroughs being too old for UFC, being ready for Jorge Masvidal and more (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 7 // 01 Jul 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Askren

The ever-so-controversial MMA fighter Ben Askren is gearing up for his next fight in the Octagon as he is set to face Jorge Masvidal. Askren won a debatable fight against Robbie Lawler in his first outing and is looking to establish himself in the UFC.

Ahead of his fight, I had the chance to ask him a few questions.

Tune in to UFC 239 in India Live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 7th of July.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight against Jorge Masvidal?

BA: My training's been great! Obviously, it was even easier this time. Last time I was coming off retirement, so I had to get my weight down and get in shape and all that stuff. But this time it was nice and simple.

Q. Given that Jorge Masvidal knocked out Darren Till the way he did, what are your thoughts about him?

BA: I think I stack up really well. Obviously, he had a really good knockout punch. But, prior to that the fight, things were not really going in his way. I think a lot of people remember the end of the fight and they don't remember the fight in its entirety. On top of that, I probably won't have the same game plan that Darren Till did.

Q. Kamaru Usman has been extremely critical of you ever since you came to UFC. Do you have a message for him?

BA: I will be coming for you after the 6th of July.

Advertisement

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

BA: Well, right now it's mostly coach wrestling and watching my kids. Neither are hobbies or pastimes, but they occupy most of my time.

Q. Your wrestling exhibition against Jordan Burroughs did not go too well, but there was a great deal of respect displayed afterwards. What are your thoughts on Jordan Burroughs joining the UFC, at some point?

BA: I don't know. He's getting older by now, he'll be 30 or 31 after 2020. So obviously, it would be a later start. Maybe if you're someone like Daniel Cormier who is now one of the best in the sport, I believe he also started somewhere around 31. So I think, there's a possibility. But, he's had so much success in wrestling, he's probably been the best American ever to do it. So, I think he is going to ride off into happy retirement.

ALSO READ: AMANDA NUNES TALKS ABOUT REMATCH AGAINST CRIS CYBORG