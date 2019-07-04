UFC 239: Jon Jones talks about Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, and Johnny Walker being a threat (Exclusive)

UFC 239: Jon Jones

UFC 239 will see Jon Jones face Thiago Santos in the main event of the night. It will be Jones' third fight since returning last year. Santos has been in the best form recently, so this fight could be quite the match-up.

Ahead of UFC 239 and his fight, I had the chance to ask him a couple of questions.

Q. The third fight against Daniel Cormier has been talked about for some time now. Is there any chance of it happening in the near future and would that be something you looked forward to?

JJ: The third fight with Daniel Cormier is definitely possible. UFC wants it to happen, so that's what will happen.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight against Thiago Santos?

JJ: Doing everything that we've always done. Just expecting more out of myself.

Q. Thiago Santos has earned a reputation for his unpredictable style and speed. What is your opinion about him?

JJ: I think he's a very game opponent and a very respectable person. Outside the Octagon, I'm honoured to be fighting with such an opponent.

Q. Johnny Walker is a fighter you have named as potential opponents for yourself. Given his relative inexperience in the UFC, what is it about him that made you look at him as a credible threat?

JJ: I think right now he is looking extremely promising. To actually consider him a threat, I think I will have to see more out of him against better opponents, at least someone in the top five.

Q. What has the past 6 months been like – returning to UFC and winning two impressive fights?

JJ: It's been a tremendous blessing. I feel more grateful than I ever have before just to be a member of the UFC organization and I thank God every day for it.

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

JJ: I love spending time with my daughters, my fiance and my pets. I also enjoy video games and home improvement projects.

