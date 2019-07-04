×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC 239: Jon Jones talks about Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, and Johnny Walker being a threat (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
8   //    04 Jul 2019, 04:19 IST

UFC 239: Jon Jones
UFC 239: Jon Jones

UFC 239 will see Jon Jones face Thiago Santos in the main event of the night. It will be Jones' third fight since returning last year. Santos has been in the best form recently, so this fight could be quite the match-up.

Ahead of UFC 239 and his fight, I had the chance to ask him a couple of questions.

Tune in to UFC 239 in India Live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 7:30 AM on the 7th of July.

Q. The third fight against Daniel Cormier has been talked about for some time now. Is there any chance of it happening in the near future and would that be something you looked forward to?

JJ: The third fight with Daniel Cormier is definitely possible. UFC wants it to happen, so that's what will happen.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight against Thiago Santos?

JJ: Doing everything that we've always done. Just expecting more out of myself.

Q. Thiago Santos has earned a reputation for his unpredictable style and speed. What is your opinion about him?

JJ: I think he's a very game opponent and a very respectable person. Outside the Octagon, I'm honoured to be fighting with such an opponent.

Advertisement

Q. Johnny Walker is a fighter you have named as potential opponents for yourself. Given his relative inexperience in the UFC, what is it about him that made you look at him as a credible threat?

JJ: I think right now he is looking extremely promising. To actually consider him a threat, I think I will have to see more out of him against better opponents, at least someone in the top five.

Q. What has the past 6 months been like – returning to UFC and winning two impressive fights?

JJ: It's been a tremendous blessing. I feel more grateful than I ever have before just to be a member of the UFC organization and I thank God every day for it.

Q. Other than your time in the Octagon, what is something you do in your free time?

JJ: I love spending time with my daughters, my fiance and my pets. I also enjoy video games and home improvement projects.

ALSO READ: BEN ASKREN TALKS ABOUT JORDAN BURROUGHS BEING TOO OLD FOR UFC AND MORE

Tags:
UFC Jon Jones Thiago Santos Fighter Where To Watch UFC Live Stream
Advertisement
UFC 239: 'I will be Champion' - Thiago Santos talks about facing Jon Jones, controversies surrounding Jones (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Ben Askren talks about Jordan Burroughs being too old for UFC, being ready for Jorge Masvidal and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 214: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Daniel Cormier for a second time?
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Holly Holm talks about facing two-division UFC Champion Amanda Nunes and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Luke Rockhold - a solution to Jon Jones?
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 153 Exclusive: Anthony Smith discusses the importance of the Gustafsson fight, Jones vs Santos, and more
RELATED STORY
20 fighters Daniel Cormier has beat and one he never has
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Alexander Gustaffson makes a bold statement ahead of Jon Jones rematch
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Amanda Nunes talks about Holly Holm, a rematch against Cris Cyborg, and more (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us