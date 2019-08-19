UFC 241 News: Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz and other fighters' salaries revealed

UFC 241 was a very entertaining fight card.

UFC 241 was billed to be the biggest PPV of the year and it certainly didn't disappoint. Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero didn't hold back in a three-round war. Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon after three years and looked like he hadn't missed a step.

Stipe Miocic got retribution in the main event by knocking out Daniel Cormier to reclaim the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The fans got their money's worth but what about the fighters? How much money did they end up taking home?

The California State Atheltic Commission (CSAC) released the base salaries of the fighters that featured on the card. The total payout came up to $3.318 Million.

Miocic's fight purse was $750,000, irrespective of whether he lost or won. DC pocketed a base pay of $500,000, which was also without any pre-determined bonus.

Nate Diaz got $250,000 while Anthony Pettis made $155,000. Showtime would have gained double his fight purse had he won the fight.

Derek Brunson, Cory Sandhagen, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero got six-figure salaries for their efforts at UFC 241.

Given below are the disclosed salaries for UFC 241:

Stipe Miocic - $750,000 def. Daniel Cormier - $500,000

def. Nate Diaz - $250,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $155,000

def. Paulo Costa - $60,000 + $60,000 win bonus = $120,000 def. Yoel Romero - $150,000

def. Sodiq Yusuff - $14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000 def. Gabriel Benitez - $40,000

def. Derek Brunson - $95,000 + $95,000 win bonus = $190,000 def. Ian Heinisch - $25,000

def. Khama Worthy - $12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000 def. Devonte Smith - $23,000

def. Cory Sandhagen - $77,000 + $77,000 win bonus = $154,000 def. Raphael Assuncao - $79,000

def. Drakkar Klose - $28,000 + $28,000 win bonus = $56,000 def. Christos Giagos - $28,000

def. Casey Kenney - $14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000 def. Manny Bermudez - $20,000

def. Hannah Cifers - $14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000 def. Jodie Esquibel - $10,000

def. Kyung Ho Kang - $22,000 + $22,000 win bonus + $44,000 def. Brandon Davis - $21,000

def. Sabina Mazo - $10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000 def. Shana Dobson - $12,000

The figures given above are just the fight purses and do not include any additional deducations or additions. Extra bonuses from the UFC, tax, licenses and sponsorship money have not been added to the figures above.

These are the base salaries that were provided to the CSAC without additional benefits and bonuses. It should be noted that Costa and Romero got an extra $50,000 for their Fight of the Night performance.

Similarly, Stipe and Khama Worthy took home $50,000 as Performance of the Night bonuses. The final pay package for most fighters above, especially Nate Diaz, would be much higher than what has been stated.