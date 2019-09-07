UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 631 // 07 Sep 2019, 11:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier

UFC is travelling to UAE in Abu Dhabi as they are set to appear at The Arena to do battle. Heading the card is none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. The two men will be engaged in one of the most important battles of their career as they face each other in the Octagon.

Khabib is currently the UFC Lightweight Champion, while Dustin Poirier won the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship. The winner will receive the Unified Championship, something that both fighters will be working for to stake their claim. Given that Khabib has never lost a fight, he heads into it as the favorite, however, if there is one man who can defeat him, it's Dustin Poirier.

This will be the first time in 10 months that Khabib enters the Octagon, ever since the debacle at UFC 229 following his win over Conor McGregor. Laying the past to rest, the two will try to prove they are the better man.

In the co-main event, Paul Felder will be facing none other than Edson Barboza, as they try to work their ways up the ranking.

Find out where. when, and how to watch UFC 242 in the US, UK, and India.

Location: The Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Date: 7th September 2019 (US), 7th September 2019 (UK), 7th September 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 2 PM (EST), 7 PM (UK Time), 11:30 PM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 12 PM (EST), 5 PM (UK Time), 9:30 PM (IST)

Advertisement

Early Preliminary Card - 10:00 AM (EST), 3:00 PM (UK Time, 17th August), 7:30 PM (IST)

The current card for UFC 242 includes:

Main Card

Lightweight fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (ic)

Lightweight fight: Edson Barboza vs Paul Felder

Lightweight fight: Islam Makhachev vs.Davi Ramos

Heavyweight fight: Curtis Blaydes vs Shamil Abdurakhimov

Lightweight fight: Mairbek Taisumov vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (FX)

Women's Flyweight fight: Joanne Calderwood vs Andrea Lee

Featherweight fight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lerone Murphy

Catchweight fight: Liana Jojua vs Sarah Moras

Lightweight fight: Ottman Azaitar vs Teemu Packalén

Early Preliminary Card

Welterweight fight: Belal Muhammad vs Takashi Sato

Welterweight fight: Nordine Taleb vs Muslim Salikhov

Middleweight fight: Omari Akhmedov vs Zak Cummings

Lightweight fight: Don Madge vs Fares Ziam

Where to watch UFC 242 in the US and UK?

The UFC 242 main card can be watched live on ESPN+ on PPV. The Early Prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ as well in the United States. However, the mid-level prelims are going to be telecast on FX.

In the United Kingdom, the UFC 242 PPV can be watched on BT Sport 2 for the Prelims. The main card will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office.

How and where to watch UFC 242 in India?

In India, the UFC 242 main card can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, live from 11:30 PM on Saturday, the 7th of September.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!