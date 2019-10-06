UFC 243: Dhiego Lima secures unanimous decision win over Luke Jumeau

Dhiego Lima has his third straight UFC win

At tonight's UFC 243 pay-per-view, Brazilian fighter Dhiego Lima marked his third straight win in the UFC since returning to the promotion in 2017, as he defeated Australia's very own Luke Jumeau in a back-and-forth fight via unanimous decision.

Dhiego Lima's second stint in the UFC

After his first stint in the UFC, Dhiego Lima made his return to the UFC in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale where he lost a back-and-forth fight to teammate Jesse Taylor. In April of 2018, at UFC on Fox 29, Lima lost to Yushin Okami via unanimous decision.

At UFC 231, Lima finally put an end to his losing streak as he defeated Chad Laprise via first-round knockout. In his first fight of 2019, Lima defeated Court McGee at UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson via split decision.

Dhiego Lima extends his winning streak

An exciting welterweight bout took place at tonight's UFC 243 pay-per-view in Australia, as Dhiego Lima returned to the Octagon for the very first time since April of 2019 and in his first fight back in over six months, The Ultimate Fighter 19 runner up secured a decision victory over Luke Jumeau.

As the fight started, Lima caused a lot of problems to Jumeau in the early stages of the fight, mostly due to his range as he landed some solid body shots throughout the opening round. With the fight resuming in the second round, there was a flurry of leg kicks from Lima throughout this round as the Brazilian also got a takedown to close out the round.

The final round saw Lima keep a solid composure, as he landed body kicks and jabs but Jumeau also kept himself pretty aggressive throughout the round. Lima eventually got the split decision win with a final judges scorecard of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.