UFC 243 News: Sergey Spivak scores huge upset victory; puts Tuivasa to sleep with arm-triangle choke

Tuivasa refused to tap and eventually passed out from the arm-triangle choke

Tai Tuivasa, who introduced the world of MMA to the infamous Australian ritual of drinking beer from a shoe was hoping to do the same in front of his beloved hometown crowd at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia at UFC 243 but unfortunately for him, his counterpart Sergey Spivak had other plans.

Looking to shake off a poor run of back to back defeats, the misery piled on Tuivasa as he succumbed to a deadly arm-triangle choke in the second round of this much anticipated heavyweight bout.

Promising start by Shoey Master

Although 'Bam Bam' started off well with a leg kick that swept Spivak off his feet and followed it up with a vicious hammerfist, Spivak was quick to roll out and avoid serious damage. Thereafter, catching an attempted kick from Tuivasa, Spivak took him down, but not for long as the Shoey Master quickly got back to his feet. Spivak managed to land another takedown but Tuivasa was able to sneak out again, narrowly this time. Spivak took Tuivasa down for the third and fourth time without much action as the first round came to a close.

Tuivasa gets 'grounded'

The game quickly changed in the second round, however as Spivak took Tuivasa downtime and time again, inflicting some vicious ground and pound on the Australian, busting him open, and taking a heavy toll on his gas tank. Spivak then moved in for the kill, getting into position for an arm-triangle choke and locking it in. Tuivasa refused to tap and Spivak squeezed down on him until he passed out, handing Spivak a huge upset victory.

Check out this brilliant trip and takedown scored by Spivak during the bout.

