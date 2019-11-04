UFC 244: Kevin Lee on what's next after "cleanest knockout" of his career

UFC 244 Lee v Gillespie

Kevin Lee has found a new lease on life in the 155-pound division following his devastating knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Gillespie, an accomplished collegiate wrestler, had the respect of Lee and was undefeated before the fight, but all of that came crashing down with one swift and well-timed head kick.

There's no doubt that his move to Tristar gym in Montreal has made a difference to his arsenal and many now believe that Firas Zahabi is the right man that will finally bring the best out of The Motown Phenom.

In an interview with MMA Junkie after the fight, Kevin Lee stated that he only felt like he's getting started and revealed what's next for him.

"I think that’s the cleanest knockout of my career. I think it’s something that he wasn’t expecting, and that a lot of guys down at 155 weren’t expecting. I’m coming with a whole different type of power that these guys ain’t seen me throw before. I haven’t even shown half of my game yet. I’ve got a lot of fights in the UFC, but I seriously feel like I’m just starting.”

Lee further affirmed that his move to Tristar has been instrumental to him, stating that he always believed in his skills and talent, but wasn't able to put it together before. He now believes that he found the perfect place with the perfect guide for that.

He said that 155 is the place for him going forward, possibly ending his Welterweight experiment:

“155 is the place for me from here on out. I’ve got a title to get. I started my career here, and this is where I’m going to shine.”

Lee previously cited Islam Makhachev as a potential opponent and knows that he's going to have to get some consistent wins before getting a title shot.

