UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 02 Nov 2019, 08:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

UFC 244 is going to see the MMA promotion head to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are headlining the stacked card, facing each other in what might be one of the top fights of the year. The two reputed fighters will be sparring for the 'BMF' title to prove they are indeed what the title claims them to be. The main event promises to be engrossing, but before even getting there, the card for UFC 244 is completely full of the most must-see bouts.

Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till will face each other in the co-main event of the night. Both fighters need a win desperately in this fight to be relevant in their division.

Also on the card, Stephen Thompson faces Vicente Luque, Derrick Lewis faces Blagov Ivanov, and Kevin Lee faces Gregor Gillespie.

The event will also mark the UFC's 500th live event.

To find out when, where, and how to watch the card, read on!

UFC 244 Location, Date, and Time

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States of America.

Date: 2nd November 2019 (US), 3rd November 2019 (UK), 3rd November 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM (EST), 2:00 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)

Advertisement

Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM (EST), 12:00 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)

Early Preliminary Card - 6:30 PM (EST), 10:30 PM (UK Time), 4:00 AM (IST)

The current card for UFC 244 includes:

Main Card

Welterweight Fight: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

Middleweight Fight: Kelvin Gastelum vs Darren Till

Welterweight Fight: Stephen Thompson vs Vicente Luque

Heavyweight Fight: Derrick Lewis vs Blagoy Ivanov

Lightweight Fight: Kevin Lee vs Gregor Gillespie

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight Fight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Featherweight Fight: Shane Burgos vs Makwan Amirkhani

Middleweight Fight: Brad Tavares vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Heavyweight Fight: Andrei Arlovski vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Early Preliminary Card:

Catchweight Fight (127.2 lbs): Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia

Welterweight Fight: Lyman Good vs Chance Rencountre

Featherweight fight: Julio Arce vs Hakeem Dawodu

Where to watch UFC 244 in the US and UK?

The UFC 244 main card can be watched live on ESPN+ in the United States. The preliminary card can be watched live on ESPN 2, while the early preliminary card is available on UFC Fight Pass.

In the United Kingdom, the UFC 244 PPV can be watched live on BT Sport 1. The UFC 244 Preliminary Card will be available on BT Sport.

How and where to watch UFC 244 in India?

In India, the UFC 244 main card can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD live, from 7:30 AM on the 3rd of November.

Let us know who you think will win tomorrow and follow us!

Tomorrow after a long build-up, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will face each other. Who is the real BMF and will win tomorrow?#UFC #UFC244 #BMF #DiazMasvidal — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) November 2, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter to be updated with the latest news from the world of MMA. Do not miss out.