UFC 244 News: Nate Diaz calls out The Rock for his behavior in the Octagon; reveals injury details

Nate Diaz entered the Octagon at UFC 244 to face Jorge Masvidal. The two fighters went face-to-face and had one of the best fights of the night. Unfortunately, the fight did not end the way that anyone at Madison Square Garden wanted it to.

Diaz fought well, but unfortunately for him, he was cut open in the very opening round. His cheek and his eyebrow were badly cut and that would come back to haunt them at the end of the third round.

Nate Diaz reveals extent of his injuries

The doctor did not allow the fight to go on after the third round due to the cut on his eyebrow being serious.

Nate Diaz revealed that he disagreed with what Dana White had said. He said he had received stitches but they were nothing serious.

"Same as always. Six or seven or eight. But you sneeze on me, I bleed."

Nate Diaz talks about The Rock at UFC 244

Although Diaz was disappointed by the way the fight had ended, he was also not happy with the way The Rock reacted. He joked around saying that The Rock was laughing with Masvidal and that was something that he did not enjoy. He said that he felt that the 'baddest man' in the world, Mike Tyson should have been the one presenting the BMF title to the winner.

"F*** the Rock too. That M*********** out here playing me smiling with Masvidal. It should be Mike Tyson handing out a belt if anybody. I don't give a f*** about no belt anyway. He can get it too."

He would later go on to say that he respected the Rock, while laughing, but admitted that as he was on Masvidal's side he meant what he said.

