UFC 244 News: Nate Diaz reacts to controversial ending to BMF fight; talks about rematch

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Nate Diaz was not happy with the way things ended at UFC 244. The entire event had been built up for a long time, however, the ending was not at all what the fans had been hoping from it.

The fight was stopped by the doctor as a result of cuts on the cheek and above the eyebrow suffered by Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz talks about UFC 244 fight

In the post-UFC 244 Press Conference, Diaz was tired, but he did not hesitate to make his feelings known.

Diaz admitted that he could have used a little more time after the Anthony Pettis fight to prepare, but at the same time said that he felt that the fight was called too soon. He knew that there was blood, but he reminded the media present that blood, by itself, did not hurt.

"I had a non-stop training camp. I could use a little more time. My eye was already s*** from my last fight. You sneeze on me I bleed. Blood don't hurt."

Nate Diaz says that he felt he could have used some more time after the Pettis fight. But he felt that the eye was not an issue. #UFC #UFC244 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) November 3, 2019

Nate Diaz talks about Jorge Masvidal rematch

Now that Diaz has lost, he did not hesitate to say that he would love a rematch with Jorge Masvidal in the future so that they could make up for the finish.

Unfortunately, earlier in the Press conference Dana White had said that he was not interested in an immediate rematch, something that Diaz had heard and was not at all happy about.

"No, it doesn’t interest me right away."

"‘Diaz comes on in the later rounds. If this fight had gone later, would they have stopped it?’ But it didn’t. It got stopped with cuts and Masvidal looked very dominant."



Dana White on a rematch between Diaz and Masvidal. #UFC #UFC244 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) November 3, 2019

"That's my plan. That's my next move. I would love to run it back. It's the only thing that I want to do. But I can already see the f***ery coming. I know how this game works. I give all the rematches and make the name for all these people. I believe I am responsible for all of this. I brought the President."

Despite his firm belief, his next fight might not be against Jorge Masvidal if Dana White is to be believed.

