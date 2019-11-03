UFC 244 News: Nate Diaz's alarming condition backstage revealed

Nate Diaz.

Billed as the biggest fight card of the year, UFC 244, much to the frustrations of all the fight fans, disappointingly ended in anti-climatic fashion. The BMF title main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal ended in a doctor stoppage due to a cut suffered by the Stockton Slugger.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto opened up on what happened behind the scenes after the controversial finish to the UFC 244 main event.

Okamoto revealed that Diaz was getting stitched up in the back and that his cut was way more serious than it looked on TV. Okamoto added that the UFC officials weren't upset with the doctor's decision to end the fight, however, Diaz wasn't too happy.

Here's what Okamoto stated in his tweet:

Nate Diaz is in the back getting stitched. Once he got back here, I haven’t seen him, but sounds like it looked worse than it may have in the cage. UFC executives I’ve seen are not too upset about it being stopped. Sounds like Nate is though.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal - As it happened

The headliner of UFC 244 at the iconic MSG truly had a big-fight feel to it. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson came out first with the BMF title around his shoulders followed by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Gamebred was certainly on top of his game tonight as he showed why he is considered to be one of the best pure boxers in the UFC. Masvidal countered Diaz' pressure by peppering the Stockton native's body with kicks. He hindered Diaz' natural style and inflicted a lot of damage with varied and hard-hitting striking combinations.

Masvidal knocked Diaz down on two different occasions and was firmly in control of the fight as the third round came to a close.

However, the doctor stepped in to check on the cut that opened up under Diaz' right eye. Despite the cut not looking too deep to the naked eyes of the fans watching at home, the doctor felt it was just too serious and told the referee to stop the fight.

The fans turned on the main event as they chanted 'bull****' in unison. In the end, Masvidal was adjudged as the winner via doctor stoppage and was awarded the new BMF title. In his post-fight interview, Masvidal promised to the fans that a rematch will happen.

Even Diaz wanted to run it back and we're sure Dana White will be on the same page as well.

While it may the stoppage was inittally thought to be unfair on Diaz, the backstage scenes after the fight prove that stopping the fight may have been the best decision at the end of the day.