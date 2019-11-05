×
UFC 244: Vicente Luque reflects on loss to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, says he was exposed

R. Nath
ANALYST
News
05 Nov 2019, 14:25 IST

UFC 244 Thompson v Luque
UFC 244 Thompson v Luque

Vicente Luque had the toughest challenge of his career when he took on Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 244. It was a fantastic match-up stylistically that entertained fans from start to finish.

While Luque had his moments, especially in the first round, the overall fight was a display of Wonderboy's world-class striking, reminding fans that he's still one of the greatest strikers in UFC today, along with the likes of Israel Adesanya.

Though Wonderboy couldn't get the finish, he thoroughly outclassed Luque, who proved to be a tough-as-nails opponent for him. Wonderboy comfortably scored a unanimous decision victory but was full of praise for Luque, affirming to him that he still has a bright future.

It wasn't just Wonderboy who was all class. On his Instagram, Luque reflected upon his defeat and was open about the fact that he got "exposed". However, he still ended it on a positive note.

It was an honor to face this guy in the octagon! Didn’t go the way I wanted but definitely was what I needed. He exposed many things in my game and I’m gonna make sure to improve and grow after this. Gave it all I had as always and looked to put the best show I could for all of those watching! I’ll be back better then ever 🙏🏼👊🏼
It was an honor to face this guy in the octagon! Didn’t go the way I wanted but definitely was what I needed. He exposed many things in my game and I’m gonna make sure to improve and grow after this. Gave it all I had as always and looked to put the best show I could for all of those watching! I’ll be back better then ever 🙏🏼👊🏼 . Uma honra enfrentar esse cara no octógono! O resultado não foi como eu queria mas talvez como eu precisava, ele expôs varias brechas no meu jogo que vou corrigir e melhorar. Como sempre dei meu melhor para dar um show para os que estavam assistindo. Vou voltar melhor e mais forte do que nunca 👊🏼 . Un honor pelear con este gran oponente! No me fue como gustaría pero creo que necesitaba eso, vi muchas cosas que puedo mejorar. Di todo que tenia hasta el final y trate de darles un grande show! Volveré mejor y más fuerte 🙏🏼 #UFC244

Even in defeat, Luque's stock has risen. The Brazillian's tough performance earned both men the "Fight of the Night" award. This loss snapped his 6-fight win streak, but there's no doubt that the #14 ranked Welterweight will bounce back.

He'll have a lot more eyes on him in the next fight and his only other losses in the UFC were to Leon Edwards and Michael Graves. He should be able to bounce back and improve from this defeat.

Tags:
UFC Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson Vicente Luque
