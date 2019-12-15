UFC 245: Alexander Volkanovski beats Max Holloway to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Dec 2019, 11:52 IST SHARE

Alexander Volkanovski is the new UFC Featherweight Champion

In the co-main event of tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision and in doing so, the Australian also became the new UFC Featherweight Champion.

Heading into the fight, Volkanovski defeated former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo and the win earned him a shot at Holloway's title, who came into this fight following a successful title defense against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

Getting straight into the fight, there were certainly some major talking points about the contest and as seen, Volkanovski was precise and accurate with his striking. The Aussie's leg kicks certainly proved to be a huge factor in the overall decision but safe to say, this one was a close title bout, nonetheless.

Holloway, for one, also showcased his great striking abilities but wasn't able to get the job done, as Volkanovski defeated 'Blessed' via split decision with a final scorecard of 48-47, 48-47, 50-45.

Volkanovski: I’m gonna stay champion for a long time. #UFC245 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 15, 2019

In the post-fight Octagon interview, Volkanovski praised Holloway for being a great champion and was classy as always. The Aussie also added that he's intends to hold the UFC Featherweight Champion for a long, long time.

“I’m only 28,” Holloway says. “I’m only getting better. I’ll be back, boys. At the end of the day, it is what it is.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 15, 2019

Whereas, Holloway on the other hand, stated that he will comeback stronger than ever and from here on, we can only hope for an instant rematch between the pair.