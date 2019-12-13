UFC 245: Alexander Volkanovski talks about facing Jose Aldo; importance of fighting Max Holloway (Exclusive)

Alexander Volkanovski

At UFC 245, in the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski will be facing Max Holloway for the UFC Featherweight title.

Max Holloway has been a dominant Champion for a while now, but now, he will be truly put to the test. Before Alexander Volkanovski's fight, I was able to catch up with him and ask him his thoughts before the fight.

Q. What was it like facing a legend like Jose Aldo in the Octagon?

In the Octagon he was another job. Obviously, after I got the job done, I got it really sinking in, the reality really hit hard that ok I won. But going into these fights, I just go in as another job, another body in front of me, another game plan that I need to execute, that’s all I am worried about, that one vision at a time. Then later, after I get my job done, I have to get really thinking with all of that on top of the stuff.

Q. Fighting someone like Max, known for his intensity in the Octagon, is that something you’re prepared for?

100%! In the Octagon, the things he does very well just does not work on me.

Q. How important is this fight to you?

Very important. It means a successful future for my family. Family is everything that has made me. This my job, this is the career path that I chose, I am winning for that and I am built for it.

Q. Can you see yourself as a dominant Champion in the Featherweight division?

Yes 100%! I believe we are two of these strong featherweights. Maybe we can move up (to higher weightclasses) eventually too.