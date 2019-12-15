UFC 245: Geoff Neal finishes off Mike Perry in 90 seconds

Geoff Neal

Tonight's UFC 245 preliminary card marked another shocking upset when Geoff Neal knocked out Mike Perry in brutal fashion within the first 90 seconds of the fight.

Geoff Neal's rise in the UFC

Geoff Neal made his promotional debut on the 18 February, 2018 when he defeated Brian Camozzi in the first round via submission in order to mark his first win in the UFC. Neal followed up with wins over the likes of Frank Camacho, Belal Muhammad, and his last win in the UFC came over Niko Price prior to tonight's bout against Mike Perry.

Geoff Neal finishes off Mike Perry in 90 seconds

UFC 245 certainly got-off to a great start, as Matt Brown marked his return to the Octagon with an impressive win, which was then followed up by a vital win for Irene Aldana over Ketlen Vieira.

The night of major upsets continued, as Neal became the very first person to knockout Perry, as the former caught 'Platinum' with a head kick within the first 90 seconds of the fight and secured an impressive win in the UFC Welterweight Division.

What's next for Geoff Neal?

From here onwards, it remains interesting to be seen what's next for Geoff Neal, who certainly seems to be on the rise in the UFC Welterweight Division and will be a fighter to watch out for.