UFC 245: Irene Aldana stuns Ketlen Vieira to secure major upset of the night

At tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view, Irene Aldana pulled-off the first major shock of the night when she brutally knocked out Ketlen Vieira and pulled off a stunning win in the second last fight of the preliminary card.

Irene Aldana's run in the UFC so far

Having made her UFC debut in 2016, Irene Aldana has had her ups and downs in the promotion, as she started off her career with a loss against Leslie Smith. However, Aldana successfully made up for it with two back-to-back wins against Talita Bernado and Lucie Pudilova, respectively.

After a loss to Raquel Pennington, Aldana won her last Octagon outing against Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision in a bout that took place at Catchweight after Aldana had missed weight.

Irene Aldana secures a huge win against Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira has been on a solid run in the UFC so far and has been on the rise in the Women's Bantamweight Division, however, at UFC 245, Irene Aldana had other ideas as she connected with a left hook that dropped Vieira on the canvas.

Following the knockout win, Aldana embraced with Viera and hugged the latter as she burst into the tears in the aftermath of her emotional win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.