UFC 245: Matt Brown win his return fight via brutal knockout

Matt Brown

Despite a layoff of almost two years from Octagon, Matt Brown marked his return in the best way possible at tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view, as he stopped welterweight veteran Ben Saunders via second-round knockout in their scheduled bout.

Matt Brown's absence from the Octagon

In 2018, Matt Brown was expected to make his return to the Octagon against Carlos Condit at UFC on Fox 29, however, the former eventually pulled from the fight due to an ACL tear that kept him out of the Octagon for several months.

Brown eventually recovered from his injury and made his return to the Octagon at tonight's UFC 245 pay-per-view in what was his first fight in almost over two years and for his return bout, Brown went head-to-head against Ben Saunders.

Brown marks his return in style

Matt Brown last competed in the UFC way back in 2017 when he finished-off Diego Sanchez via a brutal first-round knockout and upon his return the Octagon tonight, 'The Immortal' once again finished off another veteran in style as he KO-ed Ben Saunders in the second-round.

What's next for Matt Brown?

As of now, it remains interesting to be seen what's next for 'The Immortal', however, one thing is for sure that the veteran of the Octagon is certainly not retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts by any means.