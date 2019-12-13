UFC 245: Max Holloway talks about Alexander Volkanovski; what his son thinks about his fights (Exclusive)

Max Holloway will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 this weekend, where he will be defending the Featherweight title yet again. This is the fifth time that he will be entering the Octagon to fight for the Featherweight title.

Before he enters the Octagon, I was able to ask him his thoughts on the fight.

Q. The Featherweight division is a very interesting one right now with some all-time greats still fighting and some fantastic new blood coming in, you see at the top, what do you see as the future of this division?

Well, s**t happens you know! This is mixed martial arts every two weeks there is a new face of the game so I’ll be here for most of the year and whosoever you want to put me for a fight.

Q. What was your opinion on Alexander Volkanovski's performance in the Jose Aldo fight?

You know, what he did. He fought all those really tough opponents and he got it done. He did enough to win the decision against Jose Aldo, he is the number one contender now and I get to see him on Saturday night in the octagon.

Q. When you bring your son to experience fights with you what benefit does it give you and what does your son think about your work?

My son is here right now with me and it’s just like giving an experience we don’t know when this ride ends or whatever, and it’s just life experience. It's ups and downs and good times and bad times and everything and I let him see for himself. He is only seven. Since, he is born on the same day as when I got the UFC contract so I can say that he is born into this life, so it’s crazy.