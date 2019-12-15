UFC 245 Results: Usman vs. Covington, New Champion crowned, Legend knocked out with a head kick

UFC 245: Las Vegas had three massive title fights.

UFC ended 2019 with its most stacked PPV offering. UFC 245 was a star-studded event that had three huge title fights and a host of other intriguing contests with far-reaching effects on the respective divisions.

The main event of the evening saw Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington settle the score in a Welterweight Championship bout. Max Holloway looked to continue his legacy of being the greatest Featherweight of all time when he put his title on the line against the dangerous Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes returned to the Octagon to take on Germaine de Randamie in a Women's Bantamweight title contest.

UFC veterans Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo rounded up the main card with two Bantamweight fights against two top title contenders of the 135 lb division. The undercard had its fair share of moments as well as there were finishes and upsets galore.

The promotion ended the year on an emphatic high and it set the tone perfectly for the mouth-watering 2020 line-up.

On that note, here are the results and highlights of UFC 245:

UFC 245 Results: Prelims

Geoff Neal def. Mike Perry via TKO (head kick and punches) (1:30, Round One)

Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via KO (punches) (4:51, Round One)

Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via KO (punches and elbows) (4:55, Round Two)

Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (punches and elbows) (4:34, Round One)

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via KO (punch) (3:17, Round One)

UFC 245 Results: Main Card

#1. Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber (Bantamweight)

Yan vs. Faber.

Petr Yan was undefeated in the UFC and on an 8-fight win streak heading into this fight against The California Kid.

A win against the UFC Hall of Famer would put him firmly in contention for an immediate title shot. However, Faber, despite being the underdog, was focussed on charting his path towards winning UFC gold that has eluded him all his career.

Round 1: They touched gloves and Yan began pressing Faber right from the onset of the fight.

Faber tried to get his foot into the fight and he landed a good knee that popped the fans, who were firmly behind the California Kid in this one.

Yan shifted stances before rushing in for a low-kick, punch combo. He followed it with a head kick, 1-2 combo. Faber went for the front kick to the body. Yan answered by faking the left and connecting with a right hook. Faber caught a body kick and attempted to wrestle Yan to the ground but his defense held up.

Faber shot for another takedown but Petr was strong, who missed with a big uppercut. Urijah tagged Yan with a left hook but absorbed a left from Yan in the exchange.

They clinched and Yan landed a 1-2 on the break. Faber came back with an inside leg kick and a jab. Yan attempted a big knee as the round came to a close. That was a close round but Yan may have edged it.

Round 2: Faber was told to change levels and take the fight to the ground.

He circled before going for the step-in knee. Faber's movement looked more fluid and he made the most of it by slapping Yan with a left hook.

Yan went for the big lead right but missed. A wild exchange ensued as Yan landed a nice combination before a clinch began. It lasted for a few seconds before the fight returned to the center. They exchanged a few words as Yan shifted stances again. Faber grabbed hold of Yan's leg but he couldn't execute the takedown.

Yan laughed it off before coming right back with a huge straight left that sent Faber crashing back first into the cage.

Petr went in for the finish but Faber defended, and somehow, survived!

Urijah got back up, but Yan, however, knocked Faber down again with a huge elbow. This had to be it, right? Absolutely not!

Faber's toughness came to the fore as 'No Mercy' laid out the ground and pound. The nasty elbow opened up a huge cut under Faber's eye. The fight was momentarily stopped for the doctors to check on Faber, who gave him the go-ahead and he took the fight to the final round. 10-8 Yan

Round 3: Yan tried to pick up from the last round with a short left hook. Faber went low, but Yan landed with a head kick that was partially blocked.

They engaged in a clinch and Yan then landed a highlight-reel front kick straight to the face Faber, whose knees gave up instantly. That head kick was timed to perfection.

The referee wrapped it up as Yan scored a big walk-off KO.

Result: Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO (0:43, Round 3)

No Mercy is the real deal! He extended his winning streak to 9 on the trot and called out Henry Cejudo for a title fight. Yan deserves a crack at Triple C's title on the back of this performance.

