UFC 245: What's next for Colby Covington after loss against Kamaru Usman?

Colby Covington

The fight that had been building up throughout 2019, was the one that took place as the headliner of UFC 245 — Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington.

For a long time, Colby Covington had talked. He had talked about how he supported certain policies. He had talked about who belonged in the country of the United States of America. He had talked about becoming Champion again.

Colby Covington threw accusations without hesitation. He accused his opponent of having used EPO. He accused his opponent of illegal activities.

Colby Covington talked because that's what he has always done. He has had this gimmick for as long as can be remembered and with it has talked. He has been able to talk because, no matter what others may say, Colby Covington is more than capable in the Octagon.

However, at UFC 245, when he fought against Kamaru Usman, that did not matter, because, in the end, he broke his jaw. While this has been considered poetic by some fans, the truth of the matter is, this might very well spell the end of Covington's title hopes.

Kamaru Usman

The question right now is, what does Colby Covington do next? Where does he go from here?

Now that he has, quite literally, been made to close his mouth, what can the former Champion do?

What's next for Colby Covington?

According to Covington, he never lost the fight against Usman, and he blamed Goddard for stopping the fight too early, even though he was being pummeled on the ground and had been dropped twice. At the moment, there are four options open for Colby Covington. Each of these four options is very difficult. First of all, he has to heal from his injuries.

Rematch against Kamaru Usman

After a fight like that, where the judges had apparently scored favorably for Covington heading into the fifth round, some have said that Covington could return to have a rematch against Kamaru Usman.

Given the current condition, however, this does not seem like it's a likely scenario.

Colby Covington can retire

Another option that has been speculated by the fans, is that Colby Covington can retire. Covington has lost his opportunity for a title fight, and thus he may choose to call it quits with UFC and retire.

Again, given who Covington is, this seems highly unlikely for him.

Colby Covington can face a new opponent

The Welterweight division is currently stacked. Covington could easily find a new opponent and fight to get back into a position where he can once again challenge for a title. He could also face his former friend turned rival, Jorge Masvidal, although it is more likely that Masvidal would be fighting against Kamaru Usman.

Given the situation, it would be easier for Covington to fight a few other ranked opponents to earn his title fight once more.

Colby Covington can come to WWE

Another option that seems unlikely, the same could be said for any of the other paths that are currently present for the former title contender.

It has seemed that given the gimmick that Colby currently has, he would fit right into WWE. With his gimmick, his wrestling ability, and his natural aura of a heel, he could do well in the company.

CM Punk has disagreed with this claim, saying that his gimmick might be too divisive for WWE in 2020, but knowing the company, they may change it to fit the mold.

I think he really wants it, but the schtick is too divisive for 2020 WWE. Which is ironic because that’s what rasslin’ is supposed to be sometimes. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 15, 2019

Finally, the choice is up to Covington. It remains to be seen what the former title contender can do next, and whether this loss will actually lead to a change in his attitude.