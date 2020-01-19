UFC 246: 5 things we learned after Conor McGregor's spectacular win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

McGregor v Cerrone

UFC 246 is in the books in what turned out to be a fantastic PPV. The only thing that would have made it perfect was if Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington ended in a finish, making the main card complete with finishes.

The main event, of course, saw the return of "The Notorious One" Conor McGregor after 15 months - which built up some incredible anticipation. Despite no title on the line, Conor McGregor proved that he's still the biggest star in the entire sport as the sold-out arena was packed with celebrities in the front seat.

Just as with every major Conor McGregor fight, this one had a larger-than-life feel to it and it delivered most unexpectedly. Some were complaining about the overall strength of the card but they need to understand that when you have a star as big as Conor McGregor - the PPV sells purely based on the headliner.

This allows UFC to feature more up-and-coming fighters on the card and give them the exposure in front of millions of people watching around the globe. Here are five major things we learned from the PPV.

#5 Diego Ferreira is a legitimate contender

Pettis v Ferreira

The Brazilian Diego Ferreira hasn't lost in four years now. The last time he lost was when Dustin Poirier finished him four years ago. While he hasn't been the most active fighter, 2018 and 2019 saw him take a step in the right direction again.

And 2020 is where a big road begins for him. In the opener of the night, the Brazilian dominated Anthony Pettis, taking him to the ground and making it a tough fight for him. He ended up finishing Pettis via a neck crank submission, cementing that he's here to stay. Get him in the rankings already!

1 / 3 NEXT