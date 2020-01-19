UFC 246 - Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone sent to hospital after Conor McGregor fight

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is not a stranger to battle scars in the UFC. As a fighter who holds numerous records in the UFC Octagon and has the record for most UFC bouts, as well as the most number of wins in the UFC, in the history of the promotion.

Entering the Octagon with Conor McGregor is never easy, and it was definitely not easy for 'Cowboy' either. He took several vicious shots during the fight, with the headshots and the head kick all appearing extremely vicious. However, the shoulders from Conor McGregor was what proved to be fatal as they had enough force behind them to actually rebreak the nose of 'Cowboy'. The move disorient4ed him for everything that followed to be a case of simply hitting the target.

Unfortunately, it appears that 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone's injuries might require further assistance, with his nose having broken yet again.

Cerrone is being transported to the hospital. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2020

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious and will require nothing more than to reset the nose of the fighter, which has taken more than its fair share of punishment.

Updates regarding his condition will be provided soon. There does not seem to be much cause of concern as he was able to stand on his own and address the crowd in the post-fight interview.