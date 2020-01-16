UFC 246 Embedded, Episode 3: Donald Cerrone enjoys family time, Conor McGregor and Holly Holm discuss weight-cutting issues

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor and Holly Holm had an interesting exchange in the third episode

As we edge closer to the first UFC pay-per-view of the new year and the new decade -- UFC 246, Ultimate Fighting Championship has now released the third episode of UFC 246 Embedded which once again focuses on the main event stars Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor (who will also be making a comeback at the event).

In the third episode, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was seen having a good time with his family as he took his son to the museum, and also had an interesting exchange with Lightweight star Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis, ahead of the latter's fight against Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor joined former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm at athlete check-in, as the two fighters signed their respective UFC 246 posters and had a brief conversation about their weight-cutting issues.

UFC 246 Embedded 3 official YouTube description:

On Episode 3 of UFC 246 Embedded, bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancée Tecia Torres do meal prep at home and compare weight-cutting moods. Headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone trades pre-fight hijinks for family-friendly Las Vegas sightseeing. His opponent Conor McGregor joins forces with bantamweight Holly Holm at athlete check-in. And fight week obligations are underway for stars of the card including lightweight opponents Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis, plus strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso. UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the return of Conor McGregor on Saturday, January 18th. Order the Pay-Per-View at ESPNPlus.com/PPV

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is scheduled for January 18, 2020, and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.