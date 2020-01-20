UFC 246: Holly Holm reacts to massive victory over Raquel Pennington

Holly Holm was in the co-main event of UFC 246. While the rest of the main card was great, her fight against Raquel Pennington was slammed for not being the most exciting one. In short, her strategy was to neutralize Pennington's punching power by pressing her against the fence constantly - a theme throughout the fight.

This allowed her to get some offense in - enough to earn points on the judges' scorecards but not nearly enough to put Pennington away. Dana White was one to criticize the referee for not doing his job right.

He felt that the referee should have separated the two women from the fence on numerous occasions as Holm wasn't doing enough to warrant the opportunity to clinch. However, he toned it down by saying that the referee is a nice guy while admitting that they have a tough job.

Either way, a win is a win and The Preacher's Daughter must be praised for implementing her game plan right and getting the victory. It was a smart strategy by her coaching team, even if it wasn't the most exciting.

She put out a statement on Instagram after the fight, saying:

Hopefully, Holm doesn't get rushed right back into another title shot. As long as Amanda Nunes is the queen of the 135 and 145-ers, it doesn't appear as though Holm will be able to get a title shot. She had her shot at Nunes last year but was defeated by a spectacular head kick KO from the Brazilian Champion.

In our view, Holm needs to be eased back into the title picture. While the lack of contenders is probably what's going to give her another shot at the title, she should rack up a few more wins before getting another crack at the title. She has just one victory in a title fight and that's over four years ago.

