UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, Channel Guide & how and where to watch in the US, UK, and India

Jan 14, 2020

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 246

The first major UFC event of 2020 has arrived, and there could not have been a better manner in which to begin the new year. Every UFC fan will be on the edge of their seat as after a long time, Conor McGregor who has returned to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor will be entering the Octagon facing 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone, in a fight that will shape the future of the UFC Lightweight Division for the remainder of the year. Even though Khabib Nurmagomedov will be focused on getting ready for his fight against Tony Ferguson, he will also be keeping an eye on UFC 246, as it might see him in another fight against his biggest rival, Conor McGregor.

While the main event has attracted all the headlines, the co-main event is also quite an interesting match-up as Holly Holm will be facing Raquel Pennington. Holm last fought 6 months ago against Amanda Nunes in a losing effort and now she will be looking to get back to winning ways against Pennington.

To find out how and where you can watch UFC 246, read on!

UFC 246 Location, Date, and Time

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, United States of America.

Date: 18th January 2020 (US), 19th January 2020 (UK), 19th January 2020 (India)

Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM (EST), 3:00 AM (UK Time), 8:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM (EST), 1:00 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)

Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM (EST), 11:15 PM (UK Time), 4:45 AM (IST)

The UFC 246 Card includes:

Main Card

Welterweight fight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's Bantamweight fight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight fight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women's Strawweight fight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight fight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

Women's Flyweight fight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight fight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight fight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight fight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight fight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight fight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight fight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women's Flyweight fight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Where to watch UFC 246 in the US and UK?

UFC 246 can be watched live in the United States on ESPN+ on pay-per-view for the main event. The Preliminary Card will be available on ESPN and the Early Preliminary Card will be available on the UFC Fight Pass.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 246 can be watched live on BT Sport for the main card, while the Preliminary Card and the Early Preliminary Card will both be available on the UFC Fight Pass.

How and where to watch UFC 246 in India?

UFC 246 can be watched live and exclusively in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 8:30 AM on 19th January 2020.

